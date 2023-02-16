[WATCH] Delivery driver leaves with the order after complaining about the tip
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
We tip delivery drivers when they deliver our food and parcels.
But what happens when they are not satisfied?
This customer was shocked when the driver left with the food after she complained about the tip.
Welcome to America... I gave a woman $3 tip on Italy's version of Door Dash (GRAB) and she hugged me... pic.twitter.com/CL16OjsnYM' Fight Haven (@FightHaven) February 14, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
