Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons
Bongani Bingwa speaks with our international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.
Ukraine says it shot down six Russian spy balloons over Kyiv.
The war-torn country is accusing Russia of using spy balloons as part of its ongoing invasion of the country.
According to Kyiv Regional Military Administration, "Aerial targets were detected in the sky over the Kyiv region and air defences kicked into action."
RELATED: US shoots down Chinese (spy?) balloon: 'What was it doing there?'
Although the message did not specify when the balloons were shot down, air alerts were issued in Kyiv on Wednesday.
The use of spy balloons recently made headlines following the US shooting down of several unidentified objects over its skies, reportedly from China.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
