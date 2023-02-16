Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'





Our fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen, chats to Africa Melane about the latest running shoe, the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25, which has been said to be the "the 'most comfortable running shoe".

And here it is...

Van der Westhuizen was invited to the launch and tested it out. Listen to her full review below.

Need a recap?

The "most comfortable running shoe" has been tested and tested, Van der Westhuizen says...

This is the 25th edition. They’ve gone through 25 shoes or 25 years of giving the shoe a facelift and this is what’s dubbed, the most comfortable running shoe. Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Expert

If you know something about running shoes, you'll probably ask, "what's the difference between the Nimbus 25 and the Nimbus 24?".

A Brand Trainer from ASICS South Africa helped with an answer by saying...

You almost feel faster, but you’re safer... it’s doing everything for you. If you’re comfortable, you can go forever. If you’re running long distances and you want a safe shoe, a trusted shoe, that’s your shoe. That’s the big difference between the Nimbus 24 and Nimbus 25. Asics Brand Trainer - South Africa

Of course, Van der Westhuizen tested out the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 and said...

The minute you put it on, it really feels as if you’re running on a cloud. It’s squishy and bouncy and remains that from the distance you’re running. It gives you lots more support... lots more stability. Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Expert

Apart from its striking design, Van der Westhuizen also mentions that it's a top-class running shoe because:

1) The shoe has a premium feel.

2) It's lightweigh and breathable.

3) It has an extra-long tongue for your feet, which means you get an extra comfortable fit.

4) The unique gel technology with the FF Blast, eco foam midsole gives you 20% more sole than other shoes for more feet protection and knee support.

5) It can go the distance, from a slow 5km to a longer 20km - this one is ideal for daily exercise, training and racing.

Of course, whether you purchase this or not, might depend on how much you run and are willing to invest in your fitness gear.

Van de Westhuizen and Melane recommend the Nimbus 25 as a long-term investment for your daily fitness needs because it's definitely a running shoe to go the distance in.

For more on Van der Westhuizen's review, scroll up or catch her fitness chats on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane.

This article first appeared on KFM : Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'