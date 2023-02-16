Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners. 16 February 2023 2:33 PM
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train' Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence. 16 February 2023 2:23 PM
View all Local
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West I am unapologetic about the fact that I belong in Beaufort West, says newly appointed mayor Ashley Sauls. 16 February 2023 7:02 AM
View all Politics
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx. 16 February 2023 6:07 PM
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo! Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the bre... 16 February 2023 5:52 PM
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price. 16 February 2023 9:26 AM
View all Business
Heal your body and your spirit with acupuncture Aubrey Masango talks to Michelle Levy, an acupuncture and tai chi practitioner. 16 February 2023 2:08 PM
What does the Strava CEO's resignation mean for the popular app? The popular exercise app Strava seems to be facing some tough times with its CEO stepping down. 16 February 2023 1:26 PM
Adidas needs a plan for its unsold Yeezys Sportswear manufacturer, Adidas, is unsure about what it will do with all of its unsold Yeezys. 16 February 2023 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport. 16 February 2023 7:24 AM
Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot. 15 February 2023 5:40 PM
John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more. 15 February 2023 5:31 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. 16 February 2023 10:12 AM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'

16 February 2023 11:24 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
702
Cape Talk
Asics
Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
fitness and lifestyle
running shoes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25, which is dubbed, "the most comfortable running shoe" by experts.

Our fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen, chats to Africa Melane about the latest running shoe, the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25, which has been said to be the "the 'most comfortable running shoe".

And here it is...

Van der Westhuizen was invited to the launch and tested it out. Listen to her full review below.

Need a recap?

The "most comfortable running shoe" has been tested and tested, Van der Westhuizen says...

This is the 25th edition. They’ve gone through 25 shoes or 25 years of giving the shoe a facelift and this is what’s dubbed, the most comfortable running shoe.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Expert

If you know something about running shoes, you'll probably ask, "what's the difference between the Nimbus 25 and the Nimbus 24?".

A Brand Trainer from ASICS South Africa helped with an answer by saying...

You almost feel faster, but you’re safer... it’s doing everything for you. If you’re comfortable, you can go forever. If you’re running long distances and you want a safe shoe, a trusted shoe, that’s your shoe. That’s the big difference between the Nimbus 24 and Nimbus 25.

Asics Brand Trainer - South Africa

Of course, Van der Westhuizen tested out the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 and said...

The minute you put it on, it really feels as if you’re running on a cloud. It’s squishy and bouncy and remains that from the distance you’re running. It gives you lots more support... lots more stability.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Expert

Apart from its striking design, Van der Westhuizen also mentions that it's a top-class running shoe because:

1) The shoe has a premium feel.

2) It's lightweigh and breathable.

3) It has an extra-long tongue for your feet, which means you get an extra comfortable fit.

4) The unique gel technology with the FF Blast, eco foam midsole gives you 20% more sole than other shoes for more feet protection and knee support.

5) It can go the distance, from a slow 5km to a longer 20km - this one is ideal for daily exercise, training and racing.

Of course, whether you purchase this or not, might depend on how much you run and are willing to invest in your fitness gear.

Van de Westhuizen and Melane recommend the Nimbus 25 as a long-term investment for your daily fitness needs because it's definitely a running shoe to go the distance in.

For more on Van der Westhuizen's review, scroll up or catch her fitness chats on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane.


This article first appeared on KFM : Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'




16 February 2023 11:24 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
702
Cape Talk
Asics
Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
fitness and lifestyle
running shoes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

More from Health & Fitness

© ammentorp/123rf.com

What's better: Working out with or without music? Our resident expert answers

14 February 2023 8:43 AM

Our resident fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her experience into quieting the artificial noise during your workout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Always feeling tired? How much sleep does your body really need?

12 February 2023 6:01 AM

Ray White speaks to restonic sleep specialist Dr Alison Bentley, about normal and abnormal sleep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Did you know? Every 5 minutes 10 babies are born with congenital heart disease

11 February 2023 11:14 AM

Ray White spoke to Paediatric Cardiologist & Secretary of The Paediatric Cardiac Society of South Africa, Dr Mamaila Lebea, about the disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © poznyakov/123rf.com

Road warriors vs gym bunnies – what’s better, the treadmill or outdoor walking?

28 January 2023 6:23 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to director at Fitpro- Institute of Fitness, Derek Archer, about the pros and cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels from Pixabay

Practice this mindful tip to achieve your fitness goals

26 January 2023 8:08 AM

Fitness and mind performance coach, Lucas Mthenjane, shares a top secret to achieve fitness goals. Are you already practicing it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

langstrup/123rf

[LISTEN] This ONE MINUTE workout is the shortest exercise ever... or is it?

25 January 2023 11:42 AM

Yes, working out can really take one minute (kind of). Our resident fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen shares how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ideal plank should be held for one minute. Picture: Taco Fleur from Pixabay

Want to keep fit this weekend? Events in Western Cape for every fitness level

20 January 2023 3:41 PM

Looking for something to do this weekend? Liezel van der Westhuizen recommends some fitness events to attend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Nathan Cowley from Pexels

Tea bags and other essentials that should be packed in your gym bag

18 January 2023 12:34 PM

Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her tips to pack a gym bag correctly. #SpoilerAlert: your cell phone shouldn't be top of mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

New Year's Resolution? Tips on how to lose weight properly

11 January 2023 9:53 AM

A registered dietician shares some advice on creating positive sustainable change and improving your diet for the new year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How mindfulness techniques can help you reset mentally ahead of 2023

21 December 2022 12:16 PM

Mindfulness experts provide techniques to help reset and navigate through life in 2023

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet the people behind Gauteng's BEST magwinya (Reeds Pick n Pay, Centurion)

Local

[WATCH] : Two deadliest snakes found in ceiling

Local

[WATCH] Delivery driver leaves with the order after complaining about the tip

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane inquiry hits another snag as witness refuses to testify

16 February 2023 7:49 PM

City of Joburg to rope in GP govt to address electricity crisis, says mayor

16 February 2023 7:37 PM

SA's electricity state of disaster: Ramaphosa promises proper oversight

16 February 2023 6:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA