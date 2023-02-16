Don't waste food! Donate to SA Harvest instead. Learn more...
Clarence Ford interviews Ali Conn of SA Harvest.
SA Harvest, aiming to end hunger, is appealing to retailers and other companies to donate food.
They have warehouse space in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town.
It is an ambitious goal [to end hunger in South Africa] ...Ali Conn, Chief innovating officer - SA Harvest
We started at the end of 2019 in response to the dire food shortage in South Africa... 30% of the population of the country is at the various stages of food insecurity.Ali Conn, Chief innovating officer - SA Harvest
SA Harvest operates refrigerated trucks that collect food from farmers, retailers, and wholesaler shops.
