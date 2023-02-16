Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case
JOHANNESBURG - The Orlando Magistrates Court has stopped proceedings in the bail judgment for one of the men linked to the Nomzamo tavern killings.
This is because community members have blocked the entrance to the court, vowing to torch the building if the accused is granted bail.
Nomzamo residents were gathered at the court’s only gate with traditional weapons such as spears – knobkerries and shields, making it difficult for court personnel and police to access the building.
Six men linked to the murder of 16 patrons at the Soweto tavern in July last year have appeared in the dock.
The five other men have abandoned their bid for bail.
It looks as if the matter has now been moved to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court and it will resume on Monday.
BREAKING: The prosecution in the Nomzamo Tavern massacre case asks the court to postpone the bail judgement due to a security threat. We are hearing that the community is planning to petrol bomb the court if accused #3 is granted bail. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/kwB13u2Auf' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2023
Despite security being tight at the Orlando Magistrates Court, with additional police members being deployed, the hands of the court were tied as proceedings could not continue.
This was due to fear of a security threat posed by the residents of the Nomzamo community.
State Advocate Inge Vogelpath told the court that a security risk assessment had informed the decision not to conitnue with the bail judgement.
She also pointed out how the court only had one entry and exit point.
Community members have threatened to bomb the court and the Orlando police station nearby if accused number three was granted bail.
His lawyer, JP Venter, told the court that due to the close proximity of the building to the main road, it would be best to move this matter to a different court.
Meanwhile, community members have vowed to camp at the gate, not allowing the magistrate or the accused to leave.
The presiding magistrate in the case against the six men linked to the Nomzamo tavern massacre said the court cannot afford to take risks when it comes to security.
Vogelpath informed the court of the security threat not only to the court but also to staff.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane said they’ve had to listen to the cries of the people.
“On arrival, we were told their demands, including that they want the Minister of Justice; the Minister of the Police and the Minister of Home Affairs before the court can deliver its judgment on bail."
Mjonondwane added that security measures were prepared for Monday’s sitting at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
This article first appeared on EWN : Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Local
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.Read More
Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object
It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners.Read More
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'
Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.Read More
SA mobile networks struggle to provide internet access due to loadshedding
The ongoing power crisis stands to threaten one of the fundamental drivers of South Africa’s digital economy, internet access.Read More
Mkhwebane accuses Section 194 inquiry of insulting her, lying about witness
The Public Protector has returned to the inquiry into her fitness to hold office with her legal team after their absence on Monday.Read More
[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in
For Trendspotting Thursday, culture oracle, Brett Rogers, chats with Lester Kiewit about the spending habits of young people.Read More
Plans to ditch the grid? These are the benefits of solar
Africa Melane talks to Wessel Wessels, CEO of Journey2Green, about the benefits of going solar.Read More
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.Read More
[WATCH] : Two deadliest snakes found in ceiling
A video of two snakes found living comfortably in a ceiling has gone viral.Read More