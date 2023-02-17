Parental gaslighting: Are YOU unknowingly grooming your child for manipulation?





Aubrey Masango speaks with clinical sexologist and relationship expert Dr Eve.

Parental gaslighting is a subtle and covert form of emotional abuse by a parent of his or her child.

Gaslighting is when someone makes another person doubt their perceptions, experiences, memories, or understanding of events.

It is a form of psychological abuse and may result in post-traumatic stress disorder.

FILE: If a parent feels resentment towards a child, the child can feel the same feelings towards their parent, and this can affect their development. Picture: Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

It's quite subtle and difficult to identify. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist and relationship expert

Parents are often unaware they are doing it and how it affects their children’s trust. Children do not always know it is happening because they have been taught to trust their parents without question.

It is done by caregivers so they can escape responsibility for their actions and assert their dominance.

An example of this is when a parent criticizes a child but justifies it as an expression of caring or emotional support, leaving the child to question his or her reaction. In another instance, a parent may insist that a child's accurate memory of a particular event is incorrect.

