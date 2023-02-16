Mkhwebane accuses Section 194 inquiry of insulting her, lying about witness

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners. 16 February 2023 2:33 PM
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train' Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence. 16 February 2023 2:23 PM
View all Local
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West I am unapologetic about the fact that I belong in Beaufort West, says newly appointed mayor Ashley Sauls. 16 February 2023 7:02 AM
View all Politics
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx. 16 February 2023 6:07 PM
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo! Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the bre... 16 February 2023 5:52 PM
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price. 16 February 2023 9:26 AM
View all Business
Heal your body and your spirit with acupuncture Aubrey Masango talks to Michelle Levy, an acupuncture and tai chi practitioner. 16 February 2023 2:08 PM
What does the Strava CEO's resignation mean for the popular app? The popular exercise app Strava seems to be facing some tough times with its CEO stepping down. 16 February 2023 1:26 PM
Adidas needs a plan for its unsold Yeezys Sportswear manufacturer, Adidas, is unsure about what it will do with all of its unsold Yeezys. 16 February 2023 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport. 16 February 2023 7:24 AM
Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot. 15 February 2023 5:40 PM
John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more. 15 February 2023 5:31 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. 16 February 2023 10:12 AM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
Mkhwebane accuses Section 194 inquiry of insulting her, lying about witness

16 February 2023 10:50 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Advocate Dali Mpofu
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Section 194 inquiry
Richard Dyantyi

The Public Protector has returned to the inquiry into her fitness to hold office with her legal team after their absence on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - There has been more drama and delays at the Section 194 inquiry after suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused the committee of telling "blue lies" about a witness.

Mkhwebane has also accused the inquiry’s chairperson of "insulting" her in a letter regarding Thursday’s witness and the matter about the non-payment of her legal costs.

The Public Protector has returned to the inquiry into her fitness to hold office with her legal team after their absence on Monday.

The Section 194 inquiry was meant to get evidence from one of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s witnesses, investigator Bianca Mvuyana.

But Mkhwebane raised issues about a letter from committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi, accusing him of distorting facts about the witness declining to make a statement to the inquiry.

"The letter is very distorted, insulting and very concerning. If you’ve signed such a letter, chairperson, I wonder whether you’ve gone through it and understood what it means," Mkhwebane said.

Her counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, accused Dyantyi and the committee of lying.

"We have a letter from you which is insulting, disrespectful, untruthful and contains serious insults to the Public Protector and her team," Mpofu said.

The committee continued its hearings with the witness after deciding to discuss the letter on Monday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane accuses Section 194 inquiry of insulting her, lying about witness




16 February 2023 10:50 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Advocate Dali Mpofu
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Section 194 inquiry
Richard Dyantyi

More from Local

Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster

16 February 2023 5:01 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.

Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object

16 February 2023 2:33 PM

It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners.

Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'

16 February 2023 2:23 PM

Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.

SA mobile networks struggle to provide internet access due to loadshedding

16 February 2023 2:12 PM

The ongoing power crisis stands to threaten one of the fundamental drivers of South Africa’s digital economy, internet access.

[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in

16 February 2023 10:46 AM

For Trendspotting Thursday, culture oracle, Brett Rogers, chats with Lester Kiewit about the spending habits of young people.

Plans to ditch the grid? These are the benefits of solar

16 February 2023 10:40 AM

Africa Melane talks to Wessel Wessels, CEO of Journey2Green, about the benefits of going solar.

Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case

16 February 2023 9:47 AM

Community members blocked the entrance to the court and are vowing to torch the building if one of the accused is granted bail.

'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers

16 February 2023 9:26 AM

Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.

[WATCH] : Two deadliest snakes found in ceiling

16 February 2023 9:24 AM

A video of two snakes found living comfortably in a ceiling has gone viral.

Govt confident it can end power cuts before too long - Gungubele

16 February 2023 8:22 AM

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that the state of disaster would allow Eskom to take decisions more speedily.

