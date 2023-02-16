Mkhwebane accuses Section 194 inquiry of insulting her, lying about witness
CAPE TOWN - There has been more drama and delays at the Section 194 inquiry after suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused the committee of telling "blue lies" about a witness.
Mkhwebane has also accused the inquiry’s chairperson of "insulting" her in a letter regarding Thursday’s witness and the matter about the non-payment of her legal costs.
The Public Protector has returned to the inquiry into her fitness to hold office with her legal team after their absence on Monday.
The Section 194 inquiry was meant to get evidence from one of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s witnesses, investigator Bianca Mvuyana.
But Mkhwebane raised issues about a letter from committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi, accusing him of distorting facts about the witness declining to make a statement to the inquiry.
"The letter is very distorted, insulting and very concerning. If you’ve signed such a letter, chairperson, I wonder whether you’ve gone through it and understood what it means," Mkhwebane said.
Her counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, accused Dyantyi and the committee of lying.
"We have a letter from you which is insulting, disrespectful, untruthful and contains serious insults to the Public Protector and her team," Mpofu said.
The committee continued its hearings with the witness after deciding to discuss the letter on Monday.
