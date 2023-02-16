[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine





Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Irina Filatova, senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

On 24 February 2022, Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine began, with no signs of it slowing down.

© melnyk58/123rf.com

RELATED: Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above

Professor Irina Filatova weighs in.

Filatova says there is a "contradictory assessment" level of support

On the one hand, support is definitely growing, and Western countries are continuing to show their support and provide military assistance

Additionally, European countries have been attempting to increase ammunition supply

She says that at the pace in which the war is going, Ukraine will most likely run out of ammunition

On the other hand, on the "contradictory " support, many have questioned the sustainability of the support – how long will the war last, will they have enough resources, will the resources last for the required period of time

She adds that despite the United States being Ukraine's biggest ally, they too are asking these questions

In terms of the support in Russia, media houses are not allowed to express their thoughts and opinions on the war

The country has a law in place which prohibits fake news – fake news includes news that's true, but goes against Russia's propaganda

Sharing fake news could result in up to 15 years of imprisonment

Additionally, for residents in Russia that are against the war, they too cannot share their thoughts and views if it goes against those of the country – they will be arrested "immediately"

Even if I call a war a war and not a special military operation, that is a crime and this is fake news. Irina Filatova, Senior Research Fellow – University of KwaZulu-Natal

The Russian media is not free to express such news. Irina Filatova, Senior Research Fellow – University of KwaZulu-Natal

Additionally, Filatova comments on the Russian warship that was in the Mother City, agreeing with mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, saying that it's contradictory to the president's neutrality stance.

RELATED: Cape Town disgusted at being forced to host Russian warship - Mayor Hill-Lewis

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine