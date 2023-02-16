[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Irina Filatova, senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
On 24 February 2022, Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine began, with no signs of it slowing down.
Professor Irina Filatova weighs in.
- Filatova says there is a "contradictory assessment" level of support
- On the one hand, support is definitely growing, and Western countries are continuing to show their support and provide military assistance
- Additionally, European countries have been attempting to increase ammunition supply
- She says that at the pace in which the war is going, Ukraine will most likely run out of ammunition
- On the other hand, on the "contradictory " support, many have questioned the sustainability of the support – how long will the war last, will they have enough resources, will the resources last for the required period of time
- She adds that despite the United States being Ukraine's biggest ally, they too are asking these questions
- In terms of the support in Russia, media houses are not allowed to express their thoughts and opinions on the war
- The country has a law in place which prohibits fake news – fake news includes news that's true, but goes against Russia's propaganda
- Sharing fake news could result in up to 15 years of imprisonment
- Additionally, for residents in Russia that are against the war, they too cannot share their thoughts and views if it goes against those of the country – they will be arrested "immediately"
Even if I call a war a war and not a special military operation, that is a crime and this is fake news.Irina Filatova, Senior Research Fellow – University of KwaZulu-Natal
The Russian media is not free to express such news.Irina Filatova, Senior Research Fellow – University of KwaZulu-Natal
Additionally, Filatova comments on the Russian warship that was in the Mother City, agreeing with mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, saying that it's contradictory to the president's neutrality stance.
