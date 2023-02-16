



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbs Wire correspondent, Barbara Friedman.

Rapper Kanye West also known as Ye had his sneaker deal, valued at $1.3bn with Adidas, cancelled in October last year because of his anti-Semitic remarks.

Now, the brand which stopped production of Yeezy products as well as payments to Ye, is running a financial loss.

Retaining the possession of Yeezys is expected to slash the company's full-year revenue by about $1.28 billion and its operating profit by $533 million this year.

Moreover, the distinct design makes the shoe difficult to repurpose and sell on top of the reputational damage caused by its designer, Ye.

Kanye West's Yeezy Sulfur sneaker. Picture: @theyeezymafia/Twitter

This is not an inconsequential number of shoes… do you give them away and make no profit out of it? Barbara Friedman - Barbs Wire Correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Adidas needs a plan for its unsold Yeezys