The Aubrey Masango Show
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected. 20 February 2023 12:38 PM
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana. 20 February 2023 11:34 AM
About 40 medical graduates still awaits placement from Gauteng Dept of Health Bongani speaks to Basani Baloyi from the Gauteng Dept of Health to speak on the issues of doctors who still awaits placement. 17 February 2023 2:55 PM
Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk's Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick. 20 February 2023 12:23 PM
Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away... Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so! 20 February 2023 10:03 AM
What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting From good books to great food and gardening tips, this is how we're keeping busy at home this week. 20 February 2023 10:01 AM
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet's back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945. 20 February 2023 11:25 AM
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection. 20 February 2023 8:39 AM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria's cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away...

20 February 2023 10:03 AM
by Sian Roelofsz
Tags:
Dogs
Animals
dogs and cats

Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so!

Finding your perfect pet just got a whole lot more exciting...

It’s no doubt that animals become integral parts of our families and creep into our hearts in ways we never imagined possible. They’re fundamental to our existence really, giving us unconditional love and joy. And for those who are pet owners, we can’t imagine life before them or without them.

Unfortunately, thousands of lonely cats and dogs in shelters across South Africa haven’t yet found the loving homes they’re so deserving of.

The good news is that Hill’s has created the Pet Matchmaker App, an app designed for humans to find their four-legged soulmate and give them a forever home.

The app gives you access to animals in shelters across South Africa and you’re even able to set filters like age, size, breed mix, coat colour, pattern and fur length, disposition, activity level, and suitability with other family members. It’s like Tinder but better because you’re guaranteed to find true love.

Each animal has a bio with photos and videos to introduce themselves to prospective pet parents.

Swiping has just taken on a whole new meaning to dating!

The Pet Matchmaker App is free to download on IOS and Android.

Photo by Hannah Lim on Unsplash

This article first appeared on 947 : Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away...




