South Africa's hockey captain, Dayaan Cassiem. Picture: Voice of the Cape/ Twitter.

Despite having qualified for the 2023 Pro-League finals, the South Africa Men's Hockey team has had to withdraw from the competition due to lack of funds.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Shaune Baaitjies, acting CEO of SA Hockey Association, to find out more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] SA Hockey withdraws from 2023 Pro-League due to lack of funding