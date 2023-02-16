Heal your body and your spirit with acupuncture
Looking to take the alternative medicine route? Acupuncture is not only great for healing the body, but also the spirit.
This was according to acupuncture and tai-chi practitioner, Michelle Levy.
The ancient medicine is essentially a system whereby needles are inserted into various pressure points in the body.
When the needle goes in, it creates quite a sensation. Some people can experience a bit of pain, but it is more of an energetic reaction in the body.Michelle Levy, Acupuncture and Tai Chi Practitioner.
She adds that on a physiological level, acupuncture makes contact with the nervous system, activating healing from within the body.
In basic terms, it is a nudge in the right direction to give your body that little bit of information to heal itself.Michelle Levy, Acupuncture and Tai Chi Practitioner.
Levy notes that it is important for practitioners to follow the correct fundamental principals when doing acupuncture to ensure that it is done in both a safe and effective manner.
It differs from other alternative medicines, such as homeopathy, because nothing is indigested, it is simply the body working to heal itself.
She adds that the art of Tai Chi and acupuncture often complement each other on a scientific and spiritual level.
Tai Chi is an internal martial art that is practiced very slowly and helps the practitioner to understand their own physical body, physically and energetically.Michelle Levy, Acupuncture and Tai Chi Practitioner.
Tai Chi allows you to understand how the body works, which comes in handy when it comes to acupuncture.
All of these things come together to paint a picture of what is going on in the body.Michelle Levy, Acupuncture and Tai Chi Practitioner.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one
Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.Read More
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'
Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.Read More
What does the Strava CEO's resignation mean for the popular app?
The popular exercise app Strava seems to be facing some tough times with its CEO stepping down.Read More
Adidas needs a plan for its unsold Yeezys
Sportswear manufacturer, Adidas, is unsure about what it will do with all of its unsold Yeezys.Read More
Don't waste food! Donate to SA Harvest instead. Learn more...
Companies and farmers should, instead of wasting food, contact SA Harvest.Read More
Don’t let retirement sneak up on you
Aging happens to us all and it is important to have a plan for your retirement.Read More
[WATCH] Delivery driver leaves with the order after complaining about the tip
A Door Dash delivery woman refused to deliver food after not being satisfied with the $8 tip from the customer.Read More
Our pets have sex lives that often don't have anything to do with making babies
Our pets have sex not only for procreation, says animal behavior specialist Rob Hendry.Read More