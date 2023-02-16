What does the Strava CEO's resignation mean for the popular app?
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.
Strava is a popular app that allows users to track cycling and running.
Earlier this month the Strava CEO announced he was resigning from his role.
Strava is an app with over 100 million global users, which allows them to track their cycling, running and hiking activity in real time.
Say you cycled up a mountain on your mountain bike. You basically clock it in when you start and then you get a proper landscape, like on Google Maps, on where you cycled with an orange line of your trip.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The app will then give you all the details of your cycle, running or hiking activities and you can share and compare your information with others and track your own performance.
In addition to being a fitness app, Strava is also a highly realistic data mine, which Friedman says is almost an activity Google.
You do not really think about what kind of information companies can mine out of your enjoyment of cycling up the mountain.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
While this app might be popular with its millions of users, Friedman says it has been going through a difficult time lately.
Users are unhappy with the new subscription fees and Strava has retrenched 15% of its staff, she adds.
In addition to this, the CEO and cofounders, Michael Horvath, announced his resignation.
There is quite an outcry at the moment about what is going to happen to Strava.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
In Horvath’s resignation letter, he says he will remain at the helm until a new CEO is found and will continue to serve on Strava’s board.
