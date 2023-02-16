



Clarence Ford speaks to Wireless Access Provider’s Association (WAPA) exco member, Paul Colmer.

In this fast-paced, ever-changing world, digital connection has made its way onto the list of must-haves.

Despite the advent of solar panels and UPS machines, internet connection hangs in the balance the moment a mobile tower goes down due to loadshedding.

Higher stages of loadshedding coupled with battery theft, leave telecommunications and internet services caught between a rock and hard place when it comes to which of their towers to replenish and replace.

This stands to increase the digital and economic divide between the poor, middle-class and wealthy because mobile and fibre service providers are choosing to sustain urban areas over their rural networks.

But it won’t be too long before internet disruptions make its way to built-up areas too, says Colmer.

The cellular problem is much bigger because of the huge power requirements these cellular towers have, it is affecting the fibre as well in outlying areas. Paul Colmer, Exo Member - Wireless Access Provider’s Association (WAPA)

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA mobile networks struggle to provide internet access due to loadshedding