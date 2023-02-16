Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object
Pippa Hudson speaks to Llewellyn Louw, valuation operations and municipal valuer manager for the City of Cape Town.
-
The Municipal Property Valuation Roll will be live on 21 February.
-
Owners will have until the end of April to object valuations.
According to Louw, the city determines the value of all registered properties in the metro.
Louw says the value of of a property is determined by using a database of property attribute information, which comes from a variety of sources, including building plans and high-resolution aerial photography.
We basically pool all that information and then we produce statistical models to produce most of the values.Llewellyn Louw, Valuation Operations and Municipal Valuer Manager - City of Cape Town
While there is significant work that goes into producing these valuations, Louw says it is part art and part science and it is essential to ensure the information is accurate as the property valuation will determine your rates.
He says that valuation notices have been sent out to all owners, which will advise them on the property value and the process to object if they disagree with the valuation.
In addition to this, you can also find your valuation on the city’s website from 21 February and there will be physical venues with staff that can assist you in completing an objection form.
The location of these values will be shown on the website and advertised in local community newspapers from next week, says Louw.
The deadline to object to a property valuation is the end of April this year.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127590809_aerial-view-of-beautiful-home-village-and-town-settlement.html?term=residential%2Bproperty&vti=nrypwratwr6a6jcoy6-1-3
