Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February. 17 February 2023 8:09 AM
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
'I take warmth seeing the individuals he touched': Tibz remembered at memorial On Thursday, close friends and family gathered and offered their last respects to the entrepreneur and celebrity at the Sacred Hea... 17 February 2023 5:31 AM
View all Local
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authoriti... 17 February 2023 5:27 AM
View all Business
Parental gaslighting: Are YOU unknowingly grooming your child for manipulation? Typically, people associate gaslighting with intimate relationships, but it can occur in a child-parent relationship as well. 17 February 2023 7:29 AM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train' Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence. 16 February 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the... 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides. 16 February 2023 6:10 PM
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport. 16 February 2023 7:24 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
United Nations calls for ceasefire in Ukraine It's been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that many believed would be over in days. 17 February 2023 8:32 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. 16 February 2023 10:12 AM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills

17 February 2023 5:46 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Climate change
Pick n Pay
Retail
Waste
food packaging
packaging

The retailer will no longer use plastic barrier bags at till points across the country.

  • Pick n Pay will do away with plastic barrier bags that separate products like fresh produce and cleaning items at till points

  • The single-use plastics will still be available at the retailer's fruit and vegetable sections, but customers are encouraged to use netted bags.

© kadmy/123rf.com
© kadmy/123rf.com

Barrier bags, which are used to separate products such as fresh produce, cleaning items, and toiletries, are difficult to recycle.

The initiative aims to prevent 20 million single-use plastic bags from going into production and is part of a strategy to end plastic waste at the retailer by 2025.

Despite the removal of the bags from tills, they will still be available in fruit and vegetable sections, but Pick n Pay will encourage its customers to use reusable netted bags instead.

These small clear plastic barrier bags are not currently recycled effectively, and by removing these at till points, we can play a part in reducing reliance on unnecessary single-use plastic.

Vaughan Pierce, Pick n Pay

The retailer aims to have 100% of the packaging it uses to be reusable or recyclable.

It also aims to increase the use of recycled materials in clothing products and store refurbishments.




17 February 2023 5:46 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Climate change
Pick n Pay
Retail
Waste
food packaging
packaging

More from Local

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist

17 February 2023 8:09 AM

The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly-elected City of Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah member, Thapelo Amad. Picture: Supplied

Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan

17 February 2023 6:33 AM

This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nel Botha from Pixabay

Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April

17 February 2023 5:55 AM

The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The memorial service of Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane that took place at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg on 16 February. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

'I take warmth seeing the individuals he touched': Tibz remembered at memorial

17 February 2023 5:31 AM

On Thursday, close friends and family gathered and offered their last respects to the entrepreneur and celebrity at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg, where he matriculated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram

[WATCH] Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service - live right here from 3pm

17 February 2023 5:27 AM

Watch the memorial service of beloved musician Kiernan "AKA" Forbes live from 3pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal

17 February 2023 5:27 AM

The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authorities to make far-reaching decisions without parliamentary oversight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!

16 February 2023 5:52 PM

Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster

16 February 2023 5:01 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© khunaspix/123rf.com

Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object

16 February 2023 2:33 PM

It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Ravos Rail carriage. Picture: Supplied.

Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'

16 February 2023 2:23 PM

Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills

Local

'Die Hard' legend Bruce Willis (67) diagnosed with 'cruel disease' dementia

Celebrities

Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal

Business Local

EWN Highlights

'Please spare us a Senzo fiasco': Tibz's family pleads for justice

17 February 2023 11:15 AM

Glebelands murder victims' families fear for their safety after sentencing

17 February 2023 11:12 AM

All reasonable measures taken to financially support eligible students - UCT

17 February 2023 11:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA