Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills
-
Pick n Pay will do away with plastic barrier bags that separate products like fresh produce and cleaning items at till points
-
The single-use plastics will still be available at the retailer's fruit and vegetable sections, but customers are encouraged to use netted bags.
Barrier bags, which are used to separate products such as fresh produce, cleaning items, and toiletries, are difficult to recycle.
The initiative aims to prevent 20 million single-use plastic bags from going into production and is part of a strategy to end plastic waste at the retailer by 2025.
Despite the removal of the bags from tills, they will still be available in fruit and vegetable sections, but Pick n Pay will encourage its customers to use reusable netted bags instead.
These small clear plastic barrier bags are not currently recycled effectively, and by removing these at till points, we can play a part in reducing reliance on unnecessary single-use plastic.Vaughan Pierce, Pick n Pay
The retailer aims to have 100% of the packaging it uses to be reusable or recyclable.
It also aims to increase the use of recycled materials in clothing products and store refurbishments.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144120042_man-in-mask-and-protective-gloves-buying-food-in-shop-at-coronavirus-epidemic.html
