Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Paul Raphaely, Director at NOMU Brands.
- NOMU Brands is stepping in to fill the gap left by the discontinuation of Hellman's Mayonnaise in South Africa.
- NOMU Director Paul Raphaely relates how the story grew from a "tactical joke" to actually producing a real new product.
The story began as a shout-out to Hellmann's Mayonnaise and its fans who were devastated to learn recently that their favourite condiment was to be discontinued in South Africa.
About two weeks ago local food and lifestyle product range NOMU drew attention with a post its own fans were disappointed to learn wasn't serious.
But since then, the idea of creating a "crowdsauced" mayo has gained momentum and NOMU announced on Thursday that the product has now actually gone into production!
NOMU customers were thrilled with the concept when their input was invited.
"Brilliant idea" commented one.
"I’m in, whatever size or shape you make, we will give it a try" wrote another.
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo
Raphaely relates how they posted their first "advert" as a tactical joke.
We had no intention of creating a mayonnaise on the Monday but by Tuesday morning we had received an order from a Johannesburg customer, sight unseen... We also got a confused phone call from our Botswana distributor [with an order request]...Paul Raphaely, Director - NOMU Brands
A few days later we were already set up to have a meeting with friends who are very good at things like dressings and marinades... During this meeting we realised 'hang on a second, we can actually do this!'.Paul Raphaely, Director - NOMU Brands
The rest, as they say, is history.
"If all goes to plan we will have gone from tactical to practical in four weeks."
Raphaely is hopeful that by not this Monday but the next, NOMU will have a product that will allay everybody's panic "that we can't live without Hellman's".
I'm feeling pretty confident that we might have come quite close, actually.Paul Raphaely, Director - NOMU Brands
Is the goal though to recreate the flavour and texture profile of Hellman's Mayonnaise, or to deliver a new product in a premium segment of the market?
South Africans have very strong feelings about the concept of "tangy" Raphaely has discovered with this exercise.
We just want something as close to Hellman's as we can but, being NOMU, we've obviously had to develop a flavour that's 'as close as damn it' but with a couple of special things thrown in that will maybe give it a little bit of an extra edge.Paul Raphaely, Director - NOMU Brands
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
