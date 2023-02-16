Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo! Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the bre... 16 February 2023 5:52 PM
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners. 16 February 2023 2:33 PM
View all Local
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West I am unapologetic about the fact that I belong in Beaufort West, says newly appointed mayor Ashley Sauls. 16 February 2023 7:02 AM
View all Politics
EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready? The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the Euro... 16 February 2023 10:07 PM
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx. 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price. 16 February 2023 9:26 AM
View all Business
EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready? The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the Euro... 16 February 2023 10:07 PM
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx. 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train' Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence. 16 February 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the... 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides. 16 February 2023 6:10 PM
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport. 16 February 2023 7:24 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. 16 February 2023 10:12 AM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?

16 February 2023 10:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the European Union in twelve years' time.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of Toyota South Africa.

- The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the European Union by 2035.

- Does twelve years' warning give local car manufacturers who are big exporters, enough time to adapt?

The European Parliament has given final approval to a ban on new sales of carbon-emitting petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

It's the most definitive step so far towards the end of the internal combustion engine (ICE) in the developed world, comments Bruce Whitfield.

South Africa's motor manufacturing industry is a huge contributor to our exports - will they be ready for this in 12 years time?

Whitfield interviews Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of Toyota South Africa.

While they knew this move was coming, they are a bit surprised it's been announced so early Kirby says.

The switch will be a complex process with many different complications he confirms.

Also it looks the UK is going to go down a very similar path, so if we we're going to combine the total EU volumes and the UK volumes for a company like ourselves, as to South Africa we export 44% of our volume to that region.

Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA

Kirby says while this newly-announced regulation is one certainty for the industry, there will probably be some refinements and modifications as to how it's going to be implemented.

The challenges ahead include possible supply issues and also increased cost, at least initially.

There are a lot of challenges to being able to execute it, not just for South Africa but in Europe itself. The one is the supply side - we already know the likelihood of being able to meet the demand with lithium-ion batteries by 2035 is quite low.

Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA

Current forecasts are that by 2040 they'll only be able to supply 50% of the total demand...

Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA

Toyota itself is well prepared by following not only one of the available technologies he says.

We really think that if you take the global market, customers use their vehicles in very different and unique ways and the different technologies are more appropriate to some environments... so we've got hybrids, we've got plug-in hybrids, battery electric vehicles. We're following the fuel cell hydrogen electric vehicle, even the hydrogen-powered ICE engine technology...

Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA

This is probably one of the most exciting and disruptive periods the industry's ever experienced, he says.

I don't have a production solution right now... but certainly we'll do everything we can to retain those exports because there's a massive impact on the whole value chain and obviously the fiscus in South Africa as well.

Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one

16 February 2023 6:14 PM

Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!

16 February 2023 5:52 PM

Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.

Image credit: Eskom

Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster

16 February 2023 5:01 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.

© lightwise/123rf.com

'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers

16 February 2023 9:26 AM

Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.

Popcru members march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 20 September 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Public service unions differ on fight over wages

16 February 2023 7:23 AM

Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.

© glebstock/123rf.com

Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one?

16 February 2023 6:22 AM

Lester Kiewit is joined by mayoral committee member James Vos to discuss the lack of progress toward remote work visa legislation.

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter

16 February 2023 4:49 AM

Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the state of the country's electricity grid was still unstable.

Natascha Vijoen, Amplats CEO. Image: Anglo American Platinum. Permission for use supplied.

Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave

15 February 2023 10:30 PM

Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfield discusses the trend with Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.

© stokkete/123rf.com

Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs

15 February 2023 6:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the State of the Nation debate in Parliament on 20 February 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'

15 February 2023 5:42 PM

We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial choices to ANC cadres?

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one

16 February 2023 6:14 PM

Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!

16 February 2023 5:52 PM

Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.

Image of Ravos Rail carriage. Picture: Supplied.

Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'

16 February 2023 2:23 PM

Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.

A man gets acupuncture treatment in a therapy room. Picture: pixabay.com

Heal your body and your spirit with acupuncture

16 February 2023 2:08 PM

Aubrey Masango talks to Michelle Levy, an acupuncture and tai chi practitioner.

FILE: Strava logo. Picture: Strava/Facebook

What does the Strava CEO's resignation mean for the popular app?

16 February 2023 1:26 PM

The popular exercise app Strava seems to be facing some tough times with its CEO stepping down.

Kanye West's Yeezy Sulfur sneaker. Picture: @theyeezymafia/Twitter

Adidas needs a plan for its unsold Yeezys

16 February 2023 1:13 PM

Sportswear manufacturer, Adidas, is unsure about what it will do with all of its unsold Yeezys.

Picture: © gastas/123rf.com

Don't waste food! Donate to SA Harvest instead. Learn more...

16 February 2023 11:08 AM

Companies and farmers should, instead of wasting food, contact SA Harvest.

© adiruch/123rf.com

Don’t let retirement sneak up on you

16 February 2023 9:59 AM

Aging happens to us all and it is important to have a plan for your retirement.

Fish and chips. © myviewpoint/123rf.com

[WATCH] Delivery driver leaves with the order after complaining about the tip

16 February 2023 9:59 AM

A Door Dash delivery woman refused to deliver food after not being satisfied with the $8 tip from the customer.

© damedeeso/123rf.com

Our pets have sex lives that often don't have anything to do with making babies

16 February 2023 6:41 AM

Our pets have sex not only for procreation, says animal behavior specialist Rob Hendry.

© melnyk58/123rf.com

[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

16 February 2023 2:17 PM

Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs.

FILE: Donkeys. Picture: Albrecht Fietz from Pixabay

Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed

16 February 2023 11:39 AM

In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually.

© melnyk58/123rf.com

Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons

16 February 2023 10:12 AM

On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Thai boy rescued from cave in 2018 confirmed dead: 'Some sort of blow to head'

16 February 2023 9:08 AM

The captain of the football team rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died in the UK.

Gift of the Givers rescue team find an elderly woman trapped under rubble in Türkiye on 13 February. Picture: Gift of the Givers

[Turkey/Syria earthquake] Women, children rescued from under rubble after 9 days

16 February 2023 8:39 AM

"Millions of people now are living in makeshift camps in Syria," says Adam Gilchrist.

Former Governor of South Carolina. Picture: @NikkiHaley/Twitter.

Republican Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump in bid for 2024 US Presidency

15 February 2023 11:20 AM

Republican Nikki Haley announced that she will be trying her hand at the US presidential bid in 2024.

© niserin/123rf.com

NATO is running out of weapons to support Ukraine

15 February 2023 10:09 AM

The military alliance of 30 countries publically admits to dwindling stockpiles following gargantuan donations to Ukraine.

Point of sale device with Nigerian Naira notes. © osarieme/123rf.com

Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes

15 February 2023 7:34 AM

Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong

14 February 2023 4:59 PM

US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest rate hikes.

Image: Moldova president, Maia Sandu

Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup

14 February 2023 12:43 PM

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent, shares the latest in world affairs.

