EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?





Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of Toyota South Africa.

- The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the European Union by 2035.

- Does twelve years' warning give local car manufacturers who are big exporters, enough time to adapt?

The European Parliament has given final approval to a ban on new sales of carbon-emitting petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

It's the most definitive step so far towards the end of the internal combustion engine (ICE) in the developed world, comments Bruce Whitfield.

South Africa's motor manufacturing industry is a huge contributor to our exports - will they be ready for this in 12 years time?

Whitfield interviews Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of Toyota South Africa.

While they knew this move was coming, they are a bit surprised it's been announced so early Kirby says.

The switch will be a complex process with many different complications he confirms.

Also it looks the UK is going to go down a very similar path, so if we we're going to combine the total EU volumes and the UK volumes for a company like ourselves, as to South Africa we export 44% of our volume to that region. Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA

Kirby says while this newly-announced regulation is one certainty for the industry, there will probably be some refinements and modifications as to how it's going to be implemented.

The challenges ahead include possible supply issues and also increased cost, at least initially.

There are a lot of challenges to being able to execute it, not just for South Africa but in Europe itself. The one is the supply side - we already know the likelihood of being able to meet the demand with lithium-ion batteries by 2035 is quite low. Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA

Current forecasts are that by 2040 they'll only be able to supply 50% of the total demand... Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA

Toyota itself is well prepared by following not only one of the available technologies he says.

We really think that if you take the global market, customers use their vehicles in very different and unique ways and the different technologies are more appropriate to some environments... so we've got hybrids, we've got plug-in hybrids, battery electric vehicles. We're following the fuel cell hydrogen electric vehicle, even the hydrogen-powered ICE engine technology... Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA

This is probably one of the most exciting and disruptive periods the industry's ever experienced, he says.

I don't have a production solution right now... but certainly we'll do everything we can to retain those exports because there's a massive impact on the whole value chain and obviously the fiscus in South Africa as well. Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA

