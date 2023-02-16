EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of Toyota South Africa.
- The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the European Union by 2035.
- Does twelve years' warning give local car manufacturers who are big exporters, enough time to adapt?
The European Parliament has given final approval to a ban on new sales of carbon-emitting petrol and diesel cars by 2035.
It's the most definitive step so far towards the end of the internal combustion engine (ICE) in the developed world, comments Bruce Whitfield.
South Africa's motor manufacturing industry is a huge contributor to our exports - will they be ready for this in 12 years time?
RELATED: SA needs to stabilise power grid to accommodate electric cars
Whitfield interviews Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of Toyota South Africa.
While they knew this move was coming, they are a bit surprised it's been announced so early Kirby says.
The switch will be a complex process with many different complications he confirms.
Also it looks the UK is going to go down a very similar path, so if we we're going to combine the total EU volumes and the UK volumes for a company like ourselves, as to South Africa we export 44% of our volume to that region.Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA
Kirby says while this newly-announced regulation is one certainty for the industry, there will probably be some refinements and modifications as to how it's going to be implemented.
The challenges ahead include possible supply issues and also increased cost, at least initially.
There are a lot of challenges to being able to execute it, not just for South Africa but in Europe itself. The one is the supply side - we already know the likelihood of being able to meet the demand with lithium-ion batteries by 2035 is quite low.Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA
Current forecasts are that by 2040 they'll only be able to supply 50% of the total demand...Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA
Toyota itself is well prepared by following not only one of the available technologies he says.
We really think that if you take the global market, customers use their vehicles in very different and unique ways and the different technologies are more appropriate to some environments... so we've got hybrids, we've got plug-in hybrids, battery electric vehicles. We're following the fuel cell hydrogen electric vehicle, even the hydrogen-powered ICE engine technology...Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA
This is probably one of the most exciting and disruptive periods the industry's ever experienced, he says.
I don't have a production solution right now... but certainly we'll do everything we can to retain those exports because there's a massive impact on the whole value chain and obviously the fiscus in South Africa as well.Andrew Kirby, President and CEO - Toyota SA
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/aoo3771/aoo37712007/aoo3771200700049/151020744-pollution-from-vehicle-exhaust-in-the-city-traffic-jam-on-the-road.jpg
More from Business
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one
Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.Read More
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.Read More
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.Read More
Public service unions differ on fight over wages
Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.Read More
Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one?
Lester Kiewit is joined by mayoral committee member James Vos to discuss the lack of progress toward remote work visa legislation.Read More
Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter
Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the state of the country's electricity grid was still unstable.Read More
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfield discusses the trend with Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one
Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.Read More
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'
Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.Read More
Heal your body and your spirit with acupuncture
Aubrey Masango talks to Michelle Levy, an acupuncture and tai chi practitioner.Read More
What does the Strava CEO's resignation mean for the popular app?
The popular exercise app Strava seems to be facing some tough times with its CEO stepping down.Read More
Adidas needs a plan for its unsold Yeezys
Sportswear manufacturer, Adidas, is unsure about what it will do with all of its unsold Yeezys.Read More
Don't waste food! Donate to SA Harvest instead. Learn more...
Companies and farmers should, instead of wasting food, contact SA Harvest.Read More
Don’t let retirement sneak up on you
Aging happens to us all and it is important to have a plan for your retirement.Read More
[WATCH] Delivery driver leaves with the order after complaining about the tip
A Door Dash delivery woman refused to deliver food after not being satisfied with the $8 tip from the customer.Read More
More from World
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs.Read More
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed
In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually.Read More
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons
On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.Read More
Thai boy rescued from cave in 2018 confirmed dead: 'Some sort of blow to head'
The captain of the football team rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died in the UK.Read More
[Turkey/Syria earthquake] Women, children rescued from under rubble after 9 days
"Millions of people now are living in makeshift camps in Syria," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Republican Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump in bid for 2024 US Presidency
Republican Nikki Haley announced that she will be trying her hand at the US presidential bid in 2024.Read More
NATO is running out of weapons to support Ukraine
The military alliance of 30 countries publically admits to dwindling stockpiles following gargantuan donations to Ukraine.Read More
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes
Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.Read More
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong
US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest rate hikes.Read More