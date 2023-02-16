Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners. 16 February 2023 2:33 PM
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train' Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence. 16 February 2023 2:23 PM
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West I am unapologetic about the fact that I belong in Beaufort West, says newly appointed mayor Ashley Sauls. 16 February 2023 7:02 AM
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx. 16 February 2023 6:07 PM
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first 'crowdsauced' mayo! Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the bre... 16 February 2023 5:52 PM
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price. 16 February 2023 9:26 AM
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx. 16 February 2023 6:07 PM
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first 'crowdsauced' mayo! Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the bre... 16 February 2023 5:52 PM
Heal your body and your spirit with acupuncture Aubrey Masango talks to Michelle Levy, an acupuncture and tai chi practitioner. 16 February 2023 2:08 PM
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the... 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides. 16 February 2023 6:10 PM
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport. 16 February 2023 7:24 AM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna's first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. 16 February 2023 10:12 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria's cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster

16 February 2023 5:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Loadshedding
The Money Show
OUTA
Energy crisis
Bruce Whitfield
organisation undoing tax abuse
Stefanie Fick
state of disaster
National State of Disaster

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of the Accountability Division at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

- The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is challenging the declaration of the State of Disaster over electricity.

- It filed an urgent application requesting the overturning of the declaration in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

- Bruce Whitfield finds out the reasons for the move from Outa Executive Director Stefanie Fick.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is challenging the declaration of the State of Disaster over electricity in court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move a week ago during his State of the Nation Address.

RELATED: Ramaphosa announces National State of Disaster over electricity crisis

Outa brought an urgent application against the government in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

It believes the President's decision was "irrational, arbitrary and unlawful".

[The declaration] is the result of a crisis created by the government itself which has been more than 15 years in the making. It is unnecessary because laws already exist to enable urgent action to address the energy crisis.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuwse

Bruce Whitfield talks to Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of the Accountability Division at Outa.

What it boils down to says Fick, is that Outa believes the decision should be reviewed by a court of law.

The organisation is also asking as a matter of urgency that South Africa shouldn't see any regulations implemented while the court is looking at the review.

The main argument is we think that when this decision was made, the irrelevant stuff was taken into account and the relevant stuff was ignored... and it's just not legally sound to try and solve a situation that you control without a state of disaster.

Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Fick also questions the timing of the President's announcement in view of Eskom's own pronouncements on the energy crisis.

Interestingly enough, just two days before the President announced the state of disaster on this big stage, Eskom was getting its plan to Parliament...

Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Eskom is of the view that although there's loadshedding we are not staring a total blackout in the eyes, that the reason why there's loadshedding is to make sure that our grid doesn't collapse... They have plans...

Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Fick agrees that government getting more control through a state of disaster opens the door to further potential corruption, as we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To again declare a state of disaster for something that is legally not supposed to happen bec ths is not a disaster - what happened in Kwa-Zulu Natal is a disaster, that's floods.

Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

And what on earth a state of disaster will change if you already have two Ministers looking after this portfolio and you have legislation already in place in order to implement the plans that will alleviate this crisis...

Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Not just energy is a crisis... local government is a crisis, water is a crisis... Are we then just going to declare a state of disaster because that will fix the problem... And that cannot be allowed.

Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Fick sums up:

"I'm afraid if we do not have the political will required, we can declare states of disaster for the next ten years and it's not going to make a difference. We need to implement the lovely plans we are talking about."

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
