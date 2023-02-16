Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
Bruce Whitfield interviews Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of the Accountability Division at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.
- The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is challenging the declaration of the State of Disaster over electricity.
- It filed an urgent application requesting the overturning of the declaration in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.
- Bruce Whitfield finds out the reasons for the move from Outa Executive Director Stefanie Fick.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is challenging the declaration of the State of Disaster over electricity in court.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move a week ago during his State of the Nation Address.
RELATED: Ramaphosa announces National State of Disaster over electricity crisis
Outa brought an urgent application against the government in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.
It believes the President's decision was "irrational, arbitrary and unlawful".
[The declaration] is the result of a crisis created by the government itself which has been more than 15 years in the making. It is unnecessary because laws already exist to enable urgent action to address the energy crisis.Organisation Undoing Tax Abuwse
Bruce Whitfield talks to Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of the Accountability Division at Outa.
What it boils down to says Fick, is that Outa believes the decision should be reviewed by a court of law.
The organisation is also asking as a matter of urgency that South Africa shouldn't see any regulations implemented while the court is looking at the review.
The main argument is we think that when this decision was made, the irrelevant stuff was taken into account and the relevant stuff was ignored... and it's just not legally sound to try and solve a situation that you control without a state of disaster.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Fick also questions the timing of the President's announcement in view of Eskom's own pronouncements on the energy crisis.
Interestingly enough, just two days before the President announced the state of disaster on this big stage, Eskom was getting its plan to Parliament...Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Eskom is of the view that although there's loadshedding we are not staring a total blackout in the eyes, that the reason why there's loadshedding is to make sure that our grid doesn't collapse... They have plans...Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Fick agrees that government getting more control through a state of disaster opens the door to further potential corruption, as we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To again declare a state of disaster for something that is legally not supposed to happen bec ths is not a disaster - what happened in Kwa-Zulu Natal is a disaster, that's floods.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
And what on earth a state of disaster will change if you already have two Ministers looking after this portfolio and you have legislation already in place in order to implement the plans that will alleviate this crisis...Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Not just energy is a crisis... local government is a crisis, water is a crisis... Are we then just going to declare a state of disaster because that will fix the problem... And that cannot be allowed.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Fick sums up:
"I'm afraid if we do not have the political will required, we can declare states of disaster for the next ten years and it's not going to make a difference. We need to implement the lovely plans we are talking about."
Scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
Source : https://www.eskom.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/State-of-the-System-Briefing-15-November-2022-Final.pdf
More from Business
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one
Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.Read More
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.Read More
Public service unions differ on fight over wages
Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.Read More
Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one?
Lester Kiewit is joined by mayoral committee member James Vos to discuss the lack of progress toward remote work visa legislation.Read More
Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter
Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the state of the country's electricity grid was still unstable.Read More
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfield discusses the trend with Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'
We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial choices to ANC cadres?Read More
More from Local
Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object
It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners.Read More
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'
Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.Read More
SA mobile networks struggle to provide internet access due to loadshedding
The ongoing power crisis stands to threaten one of the fundamental drivers of South Africa’s digital economy, internet access.Read More
Mkhwebane accuses Section 194 inquiry of insulting her, lying about witness
The Public Protector has returned to the inquiry into her fitness to hold office with her legal team after their absence on Monday.Read More
[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in
For Trendspotting Thursday, culture oracle, Brett Rogers, chats with Lester Kiewit about the spending habits of young people.Read More
Plans to ditch the grid? These are the benefits of solar
Africa Melane talks to Wessel Wessels, CEO of Journey2Green, about the benefits of going solar.Read More
Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case
Community members blocked the entrance to the court and are vowing to torch the building if one of the accused is granted bail.Read More
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.Read More
[WATCH] : Two deadliest snakes found in ceiling
A video of two snakes found living comfortably in a ceiling has gone viral.Read More
More from Politics
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs.Read More
PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West
I am unapologetic about the fact that I belong in Beaufort West, says newly appointed mayor Ashley Sauls.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'
We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial choices to ANC cadres?Read More
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion
University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.Read More
Whites, Coloureds and Indians overestimate their social class - study
Are you middle-class? Upperclass? Where would you rank yourself?Read More
Sona debate: Opposition parties rip into Ramaphosa, call for his resignation
Members of Parliament will continue their debate on the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, after opposition MPs tore into the president’s address on Tuesday.Read More
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak
Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN.Read More
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela
Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?Read More