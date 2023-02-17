



John Maytham speaks with Tammy Hume, head of Auction Communication for the Platinum Rhino project.

Approximately 2000 rhinos will be sold at a private auction

Tammy Hume says the hope is to find someone as passionate as John Hume (80) to continue the project

Picture: Nel Botha from Pixabay

John Hume, owner of the Platinum Rhino breeding project, will put the entire project on auction in mid-April.

The project has approximately 2000 rhinos kept on 8500 hectares of land.

Hume is selling due to his advanced age but hopes to find someone passionate to take over.

He feels quite strongly that we need to find someone as passionate and dedicated as he has been to take over as custodian. Tammy Hume, Head of Auction Communication - Platinum Rhino Breeding and Conservation Project

The project has contributed significantly to growing the rhino population and has the ability to continue breeding indefinitely to repopulate regions that have lost their rhinos.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April