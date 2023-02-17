Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith

17 February 2023 6:08 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
state of SA cricket
SA sport
John Perlman
Gqeberha

South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.

John Perlman speaks with Earl Smith, leader of the St George’s Park Brass Band.

The St George’s Park Brass Band started when a group of guys decided to start playing their brass instruments at the cricket stadium to create a vibe.

Spectators loved them and wanted them to return.

Almost 30 years later, one can’t image cricket in Gqeberha without the St George’s Park Brass Band.

We manage to play and watch the game at the same time.

Earl Smith, Band leader - St George’s Park Brass Band.

Physical fitness isn’t mandatory, says Smith, but working on your breathing, lungs, and hands is important to deliver a good performance.

I have to work my lungs regularly because I play the sousaphone in the band which is the lower brass.

Earl Smith, Band leader - St George’s Park Brass Band.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




