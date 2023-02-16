Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo! Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the bre... 16 February 2023 5:52 PM
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners. 16 February 2023 2:33 PM
View all Local
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West I am unapologetic about the fact that I belong in Beaufort West, says newly appointed mayor Ashley Sauls. 16 February 2023 7:02 AM
View all Politics
EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready? The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the Euro... 16 February 2023 10:07 PM
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx. 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price. 16 February 2023 9:26 AM
View all Business
EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready? The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the Euro... 16 February 2023 10:07 PM
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx. 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train' Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence. 16 February 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the... 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides. 16 February 2023 6:10 PM
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport. 16 February 2023 7:24 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. 16 February 2023 10:12 AM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake

16 February 2023 6:14 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Desiree Ellis
Turkey earthquake
Turkiye

At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the competition.

Banyana Banyana have safely touched down in Türkiye ahead of their participation in the Turkish Women’s Cup.

South Africa take on Uzbekistan in their opening fixture fixture on Saturday.

Banyana Banyana's participation in the annual competition forms part of their preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup, which is only five months away.

Coach Desiree Ellis says the team has not been impacted by the devastation caused by the recent earthquake in the country, as well as the search and rescue efforts which continue.

At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the quake, prompting the hosts as well as Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the competition.

Speaking on #MSW, Ellis says this experience will be invaluable.

Robert Marawa. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.
Robert Marawa. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Antalya is completely unaffected by the earthquake and people were very welcoming here. We played Brazil and Australia and saw what we were lacking and now that we are facing teams closer to us in the rankings, it’s time to implement the lessons from those games.

Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach.

There are only two FIFA dates and this is one of them. If you only play in April then that’s not enough ahead of the World Cup and your preparations are pretty much down the drain.

Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach.

We have to win both games and we have the quality to do that. It is also about building confidence and improve on some of the things that we have been working on.

Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach.

South Africa are in Group A, alongside Zambia, Uzbekistan and Slovenia.

Banyana Banyana face Uzbekistan at 3pm on Saturday.


This article first appeared on 947 : Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake




16 February 2023 6:14 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Desiree Ellis
Turkey earthquake
Turkiye

More from Sport

Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash

16 February 2023 6:10 PM

The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby is bad for your health. © stefanholm/123rf.com

Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season

16 February 2023 7:24 AM

New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows

15 February 2023 5:40 PM

The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester City players celebrate a goal in their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 January 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match

15 February 2023 5:31 PM

The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester United. © warasit/123rf.com

Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United

15 February 2023 9:41 AM

The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football

14 February 2023 5:41 PM

Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA women's indoor hockey team in action. Picture: Twitter.

Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies

13 February 2023 6:25 PM

South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sunrisers Eastern Cape player, Roelof van der Merwe poses with the trophy after winning the inaugural SA20 competition in 2023. Picture: @SunrisersEC on Twitter.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph

13 February 2023 6:13 PM

Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs while Rossington smashed 57 from just 30 deliveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa

[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities

13 February 2023 1:02 PM

South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha

10 February 2023 6:13 PM

Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at present.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet the people behind Gauteng's BEST magwinya (Reeds Pick n Pay, Centurion)

Local

[WATCH] : Two deadliest snakes found in ceiling

Local

[WATCH] Delivery driver leaves with the order after complaining about the tip

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake

16 February 2023 8:14 PM

Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash

16 February 2023 8:10 PM

Mkhwebane inquiry hits another snag as witness refuses to testify

16 February 2023 7:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA