Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash
Lions scrumhalf, Sanele Nohamba and Sharks captain, Phepsi Buthelezi will put their friendship aside when the two sides clash in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.
The pair went to school together at Durban High School and also played for the Sharks before Nohamba made the move to Joburg.
Speaking on #MSW, Buthelezi says they are good friends off the field.
We definitely still chat to each other regularly but having said that, we are both very competitive and as soon as we cross the white line the focus is on the game.Phepsi Buthelezi, Sharks captain.
We want to make it 7 wins from 7 games against the Lions but both teams need to win this clash so it’s going to be interesting.Phepsi Buthelezi, Sharks captain.
It has been a difficult period for the Lions of late, having lost 4 matches in a row.
Nohamba says the team just needed time away from the game following a disappointing tour of Europe.
The tour didn’t really go as planned and it was tough to be back home and watch that without being able to help the team. We had two weeks off to get away from rugby and almost reset in a way.Sanele Nohmaba, Lions scrumhalf.
They [the Sharks] play a very exciting game and keep ball in hand a lot more than they did when I was there. They also have players like Phepsi and Aphelele Fassi that are good at running with the ball in hand. We play a similar game so fans will be in for an exciting match.Sanele Nohmaba, Lions scrumhalf.
Kickoff at Ellis park Stadium on Saturday is at 3pm.
