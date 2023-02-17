'I take warmth seeing the individuals he touched': Tibz remembered at memorial
JOHANNESBURG - Late entrepreneur and celebrity chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane was remembered as a pioneer whose larger-than-life character and ambition paved the way for a new generation of hip-hop culture.
Close friends and family gathered at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg, where Motsoane matriculated, to offer their last respects at his memorial service on Thursday.
The 41-year-old was shot and killed in Durban alongside his long-time friend and rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, last week.
The pair were shot dead by two unknown gunmen as they were leaving a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
READ: Family of man shot with AKA wants to know the circumstances of their son's death
A bouquet of white roses, long white candles, and an enlarged canvas bearing Motsoane’s warm smile were set up on the stage at the memorial service.
The Motsoane and Forbes families sat in the first row staring at the screen, where a collage of the late entrepreneur’s photo memories was displayed.
Described as a scholar of things cool, Motsoane was remembered by his friend Ruli Diseko for his charisma and his love of music, food, and basketball.
ALSO READ: SA artists express fear after AKA and Tibz are gunned down
“Tebello was never a person to take light away from any person. If anything, he would shine light on you and he would celebrate with you. How we lost him is unspeakable, a tragedy, but how we lived with him, I think, is what counts.”
Motsoane’s cousin, Stephen Kitledi, said that the family was left gutted by his passing.
“He was passionate in what he did. He was a huge character, he was a huge personality. I stand before you gutted, but I take warmth seeing the individuals that he touched through his profession, through his journey of life.”
READ MORE: Fans, friends gather at crime scene for tribute and prayer session for AKA, Tibz
Motsoane managed Forbes’ career during his early years as a solo rapper.
He was also the founder of Showlove Consulting and co-founded the clothing brand, Head Honcho, before starting a new career path as a professional chef.
He will be laid to rest at a private funeral service on Saturday.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'I take warmth seeing the individuals he touched': Tibz remembered at memorial
More from Local
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist
The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.Read More
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan
This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration.Read More
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April
The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.Read More
Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills
The retailer will no longer use plastic barrier bags at till points across the country.Read More
[WATCH] Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service - live right here from 3pm
Watch the memorial service of beloved musician Kiernan "AKA" Forbes live from 3pm.Read More
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal
The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authorities to make far-reaching decisions without parliamentary oversight.Read More
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.Read More
Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object
It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners.Read More