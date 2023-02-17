Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!





Former international cricketer and Proteas captain AB de Villiers turns 39 today!

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Let's celebrate Mzansi's cricket legend and his 14-year batting and fielding career with these epic moments:

1) He broke records

In a match against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015, de Villiers broke records like:

Scoring the fastest half-century in 16 balls

Scoring the fastest century in the history of the game in just 31 balls, that's a strike rate of over 320

At the end of his innings, he scored 149 runs off 44 balls and fell short by one run of breaking another record, scoring the fastest 150

2) He broke test-score records

In a 2010 match with Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, de Villiers batted for more than 10 hours and broke Graeme Smith's record for the highest test score by a South African with 278

3) 33 runs in a test match is one of the best innings of his whole career

De Villiers showed a near-perfect defensive technique and batted for 246 balls.

4) He had a stellar T20 innings IPL performance

In 2016, the team played against the Gujarat Lions, de Villiers did all this in one match:

He scored his half-century in 50 balls and smashed his next 50 runs in just 18 balls

In his innings of 129 runs, he hit 12 sixes and 10 fours, that's 112 runs just in boundaries

With another batsman, they stitched the biggest partnership of 229 runs in T20s

5) He's dubbed 'Mr. 360' for a reason

In a test match against Australia in 2018, de Villiers scored an unbeaten 126 to take the team's score to 382 and a lead of 143 runs - truly showing his mastery in his craft by playing shots all around the wicket - hence, his industry nickname, Mr. 360.

Those extra runs helped the Proteas win the match and level the series 1-1.

Can't get enough? Watch some of his best moments below.

So, what's de Villiers up to today? Spending time with his beautiful family and bowling, of course.

Happy birthday, Mr. 360 - have a top-class day!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!