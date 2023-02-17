Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February. 17 February 2023 8:09 AM
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
'I take warmth seeing the individuals he touched': Tibz remembered at memorial On Thursday, close friends and family gathered and offered their last respects to the entrepreneur and celebrity at the Sacred Hea... 17 February 2023 5:31 AM
View all Local
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authoriti... 17 February 2023 5:27 AM
View all Business
Parental gaslighting: Are YOU unknowingly grooming your child for manipulation? Typically, people associate gaslighting with intimate relationships, but it can occur in a child-parent relationship as well. 17 February 2023 7:29 AM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train' Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence. 16 February 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the... 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides. 16 February 2023 6:10 PM
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport. 16 February 2023 7:24 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
United Nations calls for ceasefire in Ukraine It's been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that many believed would be over in days. 17 February 2023 8:32 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. 16 February 2023 10:12 AM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Celebrities

Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!

17 February 2023 6:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
AB de Villiers

Let's celebrate some of our most memorable moments of the famed cricketer.

Former international cricketer and Proteas captain AB de Villiers turns 39 today!

Image: Wikimedia Commons
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Let's celebrate Mzansi's cricket legend and his 14-year batting and fielding career with these epic moments:

1) He broke records

In a match against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015, de Villiers broke records like:

  • Scoring the fastest half-century in 16 balls

  • Scoring the fastest century in the history of the game in just 31 balls, that's a strike rate of over 320

  • At the end of his innings, he scored 149 runs off 44 balls and fell short by one run of breaking another record, scoring the fastest 150

2) He broke test-score records

In a 2010 match with Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, de Villiers batted for more than 10 hours and broke Graeme Smith's record for the highest test score by a South African with 278

3) 33 runs in a test match is one of the best innings of his whole career

De Villiers showed a near-perfect defensive technique and batted for 246 balls.

4) He had a stellar T20 innings IPL performance

In 2016, the team played against the Gujarat Lions, de Villiers did all this in one match:

  • He scored his half-century in 50 balls and smashed his next 50 runs in just 18 balls

  • In his innings of 129 runs, he hit 12 sixes and 10 fours, that's 112 runs just in boundaries

  • With another batsman, they stitched the biggest partnership of 229 runs in T20s

5) He's dubbed 'Mr. 360' for a reason

In a test match against Australia in 2018, de Villiers scored an unbeaten 126 to take the team's score to 382 and a lead of 143 runs - truly showing his mastery in his craft by playing shots all around the wicket - hence, his industry nickname, Mr. 360.

Those extra runs helped the Proteas win the match and level the series 1-1.

Can't get enough? Watch some of his best moments below.

So, what's de Villiers up to today? Spending time with his beautiful family and bowling, of course.

Happy birthday, Mr. 360 - have a top-class day!


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!




17 February 2023 6:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
AB de Villiers

More from Celebrities

Waxwork statue of Bruce Willis. © askoldsb/123rf.com

'Die Hard' legend Bruce Willis (67) diagnosed with 'cruel disease' dementia

17 February 2023 7:04 AM

Bruce Willis' family on Thursday announced that the actor has been diagnosed with a rare form of dementia, a "cruel disease".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Raquel Welch, 60s Hollywood 'sex symbol' and award-winning actress, dies at 82

16 February 2023 7:47 AM

The "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years BC" actress reportedly died after a brief illness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ASL Interpreter Justina Miles

[WATCH] Sign language interpreter's energetic Super Bowl performance goes viral

13 February 2023 7:37 AM

Justina Miles went viral for her enthusiastic performance as she signed Rihanna's Halftime Show for the Super Bowl.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Pete Sekesan from New York, USA - Wikimedia Commons

Counting down the 11 most memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of all time

10 February 2023 11:29 AM

Prince, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Dr Dre, Janet Jackson and so many more have graced the Super Bowl stage in its history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Michael B. Jordan at the South African premiere of 'Creed II' in Sandton. Picture: Supplied

Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan!

10 February 2023 10:46 AM

Celebrate Michael B. Jordan’s 36th birthday with these seven films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died on 11 May 1981 at the age of 36. © Andriy Popov/123rf.com

Reggae legend, Bob Marley would've turned 78 today

6 February 2023 12:21 PM

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate the memory and music of reggae legend, Bob Marley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buzzfuss/123rf

Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?

6 February 2023 12:20 PM

In a viral TikTok video, the musician says that he's moving to Mzansi to 'start a new life.' But was this post real or fake?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image:Gage Skidmore, Flickr

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly involved in car accident with cyclist

6 February 2023 12:04 PM

The 'Terminator' actor was driving in West Hollywood when the reportedly cyclist swerved into his lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Julian Sands attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on 4 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA/AFP

Search continues for missing British actor, Julian Sands

26 January 2023 11:29 AM

The 65-year-old went missing on 13 January in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christina Hendricks and Vivienne Westwood. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

Vivienne Westwood, 'Queen of British fashion', dies 'peacefully' at 81

30 December 2022 6:05 AM

Westwood died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in London. Tributes are pouring in from around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills

Local

'Die Hard' legend Bruce Willis (67) diagnosed with 'cruel disease' dementia

Celebrities

Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal

Business Local

EWN Highlights

'Please spare us a Senzo fiasco': Tibz's family pleads for justice

17 February 2023 11:15 AM

Glebelands murder victims' families fear for their safety after sentencing

17 February 2023 11:12 AM

All reasonable measures taken to financially support eligible students - UCT

17 February 2023 11:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA