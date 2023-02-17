Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!
Former international cricketer and Proteas captain AB de Villiers turns 39 today!
Let's celebrate Mzansi's cricket legend and his 14-year batting and fielding career with these epic moments:
1) He broke records
In a match against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015, de Villiers broke records like:
-
Scoring the fastest half-century in 16 balls
-
Scoring the fastest century in the history of the game in just 31 balls, that's a strike rate of over 320
-
At the end of his innings, he scored 149 runs off 44 balls and fell short by one run of breaking another record, scoring the fastest 150
2) He broke test-score records
In a 2010 match with Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, de Villiers batted for more than 10 hours and broke Graeme Smith's record for the highest test score by a South African with 278
3) 33 runs in a test match is one of the best innings of his whole career
De Villiers showed a near-perfect defensive technique and batted for 246 balls.
4) He had a stellar T20 innings IPL performance
In 2016, the team played against the Gujarat Lions, de Villiers did all this in one match:
-
He scored his half-century in 50 balls and smashed his next 50 runs in just 18 balls
-
In his innings of 129 runs, he hit 12 sixes and 10 fours, that's 112 runs just in boundaries
-
With another batsman, they stitched the biggest partnership of 229 runs in T20s
5) He's dubbed 'Mr. 360' for a reason
In a test match against Australia in 2018, de Villiers scored an unbeaten 126 to take the team's score to 382 and a lead of 143 runs - truly showing his mastery in his craft by playing shots all around the wicket - hence, his industry nickname, Mr. 360.
Those extra runs helped the Proteas win the match and level the series 1-1.
Can't get enough? Watch some of his best moments below.
So, what's de Villiers up to today? Spending time with his beautiful family and bowling, of course.
Happy birthday, Mr. 360 - have a top-class day!
