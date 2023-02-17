Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service - live right here from 3pm

17 February 2023 5:27 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Memorial service
Kiernan Forbes
watch live

Watch the memorial service of beloved musician Kiernan "AKA" Forbes live from 3pm.

Today, loved ones will gather to commemorate the life of the much-adored AKA.

The memorial service will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

It starts at 3pm - watch the live stream below:

It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted through his gift of music. His memorial will therefore be open to the public as well as streamed online on YouTube.

Forbes family

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service - live right here from 3pm




