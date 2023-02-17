Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg mayor, Thapelo Amad, said that his coalition government would be tabling a motion for the city to apply for a multi-billion rand loan.
This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration.
Thapelo said that the money would go towards infrastructure upgrades and maintenance in the city.
The Joburg council is expected to sit next week where Thapelo will preside over his first meeting since his election.
Last November, Amad, along with African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors, successfully voted down a motion tabled by the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition for the City of Joburg to borrow two billion rand from the Development Bank of South Africa.
Four months later, Thapelo said that his coalition, which includes the ANC and EFF, would be bringing a motion to borrow money from the bank.
Thapelo said that they initially did not support the motion because former mayor, Mpho Phalatse, was not forthcoming about the true state of the city's finances.
"The previous mayor had a press briefing on the day they were tabling the very same thing. In this very same press briefing, she said the city is not in a financial constraint, so we didn't understand why you would want a loan whereas you do not have financial challenges."
Council is expected to sit next Thursday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan
