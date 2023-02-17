Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February. 17 February 2023 8:09 AM
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
'I take warmth seeing the individuals he touched': Tibz remembered at memorial On Thursday, close friends and family gathered and offered their last respects to the entrepreneur and celebrity at the Sacred Hea... 17 February 2023 5:31 AM
View all Local
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the ele... 16 February 2023 5:01 PM
[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs. 16 February 2023 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authoriti... 17 February 2023 5:27 AM
View all Business
Parental gaslighting: Are YOU unknowingly grooming your child for manipulation? Typically, people associate gaslighting with intimate relationships, but it can occur in a child-parent relationship as well. 17 February 2023 7:29 AM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train' Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence. 16 February 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the... 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides. 16 February 2023 6:10 PM
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport. 16 February 2023 7:24 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
United Nations calls for ceasefire in Ukraine It's been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that many believed would be over in days. 17 February 2023 8:32 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. 16 February 2023 10:12 AM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan

17 February 2023 6:33 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
City of Joburg
Joburg council
Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad

This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg mayor, Thapelo Amad, said that his coalition government would be tabling a motion for the city to apply for a multi-billion rand loan.

This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration.

Thapelo said that the money would go towards infrastructure upgrades and maintenance in the city.

The Joburg council is expected to sit next week where Thapelo will preside over his first meeting since his election.

Last November, Amad, along with African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors, successfully voted down a motion tabled by the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition for the City of Joburg to borrow two billion rand from the Development Bank of South Africa.

Four months later, Thapelo said that his coalition, which includes the ANC and EFF, would be bringing a motion to borrow money from the bank.

Thapelo said that they initially did not support the motion because former mayor, Mpho Phalatse, was not forthcoming about the true state of the city's finances.

"The previous mayor had a press briefing on the day they were tabling the very same thing. In this very same press briefing, she said the city is not in a financial constraint, so we didn't understand why you would want a loan whereas you do not have financial challenges."

Council is expected to sit next Thursday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan




17 February 2023 6:33 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
City of Joburg
Joburg council
Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad

More from Politics

Image credit: Eskom

Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster

16 February 2023 5:01 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melnyk58/123rf.com

[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

16 February 2023 2:17 PM

Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dpreezg/123rf.com

PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West

16 February 2023 7:02 AM

I am unapologetic about the fact that I belong in Beaufort West, says newly appointed mayor Ashley Sauls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the State of the Nation debate in Parliament on 20 February 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'

15 February 2023 5:42 PM

We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial choices to ANC cadres?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: UCT upper campus is a main gathering spot for Fees2017 protesters to discuss their grievances. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/EWN.

[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion

15 February 2023 1:40 PM

University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Do White, Coloured and Indian SA's inflate their social positions?

Whites, Coloureds and Indians overestimate their social class - study

15 February 2023 6:47 AM

Are you middle-class? Upperclass? Where would you rank yourself?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA leader John Steenhuisen responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address during the post-Sona debate on 14 February 2023. Picture: @jsteenhuisen / Twitter

Sona debate: Opposition parties rip into Ramaphosa, call for his resignation

15 February 2023 4:48 AM

Members of Parliament will continue their debate on the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, after opposition MPs tore into the president’s address on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fifg/123rf

Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak

14 February 2023 2:34 PM

Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Money Show' Bruce Whitfield (l) with Richard Quest from CNN at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest

13 February 2023 3:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Sezer özger/123rf.com 

[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela

13 February 2023 12:50 PM

Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Picture: Nel Botha from Pixabay

Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April

17 February 2023 5:55 AM

The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal

17 February 2023 5:27 AM

The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authorities to make far-reaching decisions without parliamentary oversight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ aoo3771/123rf.com

EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?

16 February 2023 10:07 PM

The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the European Union in twelve years' time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one

16 February 2023 6:14 PM

Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!

16 February 2023 5:52 PM

Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster

16 February 2023 5:01 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightwise/123rf.com

'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers

16 February 2023 9:26 AM

Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popcru members march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 20 September 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Public service unions differ on fight over wages

16 February 2023 7:23 AM

Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one?

16 February 2023 6:22 AM

Lester Kiewit is joined by mayoral committee member James Vos to discuss the lack of progress toward remote work visa legislation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter

16 February 2023 4:49 AM

Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the state of the country's electricity grid was still unstable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist

17 February 2023 8:09 AM

The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nel Botha from Pixabay

Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April

17 February 2023 5:55 AM

The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kadmy/123rf.com

Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills

17 February 2023 5:46 AM

The retailer will no longer use plastic barrier bags at till points across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The memorial service of Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane that took place at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg on 16 February. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

'I take warmth seeing the individuals he touched': Tibz remembered at memorial

17 February 2023 5:31 AM

On Thursday, close friends and family gathered and offered their last respects to the entrepreneur and celebrity at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg, where he matriculated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram

[WATCH] Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service - live right here from 3pm

17 February 2023 5:27 AM

Watch the memorial service of beloved musician Kiernan "AKA" Forbes live from 3pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal

17 February 2023 5:27 AM

The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authorities to make far-reaching decisions without parliamentary oversight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!

16 February 2023 5:52 PM

Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster

16 February 2023 5:01 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© khunaspix/123rf.com

Life hacks: How to see your property valuation and what to do if you object

16 February 2023 2:33 PM

It is once again the time for municipal property valuations, which will determine the rate obligations of property owners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Ravos Rail carriage. Picture: Supplied.

Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'

16 February 2023 2:23 PM

Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills

Local

'Die Hard' legend Bruce Willis (67) diagnosed with 'cruel disease' dementia

Celebrities

Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal

Business Local

EWN Highlights

'Please spare us a Senzo fiasco': Tibz's family pleads for justice

17 February 2023 11:15 AM

Glebelands murder victims' families fear for their safety after sentencing

17 February 2023 11:12 AM

All reasonable measures taken to financially support eligible students - UCT

17 February 2023 11:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA