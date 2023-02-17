Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel can der Westhuizen about fun fitness events happening in your city. 17 February 2023 1:52 PM
'Samurai Sword Murder': why Morné Harmse killed his school mates Nearly 15 years ago, 18-year-old Morné Harmse walked into his school premises, armed with Samurai sword, and decided to kill. 17 February 2023 1:43 PM
Will a minister of electricity help solve the loadshedding crisis? At the SONA the President announced the energy crisis would be declared a state of disaster and a new minister would be appointed. 17 February 2023 1:36 PM
View all Local
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
SA's chilling professional killer industry: 'Handlers target young boys' Clemement Manyathela is joined by a panel of experts to discuss how the hitman industry in SA operates and why it's thriving. 17 February 2023 1:23 PM
View all Politics
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes. 17 February 2023 10:32 AM
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
View all Business
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita. 17 February 2023 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date Carla B chats to Clarence Ford about some 'light-hearted' red flags to look for before starting a relationship or going on a date. 17 February 2023 1:29 PM
[WATCH] South African TikToker hilariously shares his childhood 'trauma' A TikToker recounts how draining it used to be to bathe in a tub using stones to scrub his body. 17 February 2023 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the... 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides. 16 February 2023 6:10 PM
View all Sport
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita. 17 February 2023 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’ It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues. 17 February 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng

17 February 2023 1:52 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel can der Westhuizen about fun fitness events happening in your city.

Looking for something fit, fun and family friendly to get up to this weekend?

Resident fitness enthusiast Liezl van der Westhuizen breaks down some of the amazing fitness experience happening in Gauteng this weekend.

No matter your fitness level, all are welcome!

18 February: Bestmed Tuks Run

The BestMed Tuks Run celebrates Pretoria’s most loved race for 10 years and beyond.

Participants can choose between the 5km, 10km or 21.1km routes.

Location: Hillcrest Sport Campus, Pretoria Time: 6am Find out more here.

19 February: Gauteng BMX – Cradle Club 2 and Gauteng 2

Hosted by the Cradle BMX Club, the The Cradle 2 and Gauteng 2 is a treat for all BMX riders.

Racers must hold a valid Cycling SA membership and license to participate.

Time: 7am Location: Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve, Kromdraai Road, Kromdraai, Krugersdorp Find out more here.

22 February: Owl Run

This one is for all the road and trail runner looking for an awesome night run.

Perfect for training or if you are looking to test yourself on the hills.

Runners can choose between the 5km or 10km walk/run.

Time: 6pm Location: Irene Country Club, 1 MI8, Doringkloof, Centurion Fine out more here.




