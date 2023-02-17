Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng





Looking for something fit, fun and family friendly to get up to this weekend?

Resident fitness enthusiast Liezl van der Westhuizen breaks down some of the amazing fitness experience happening in Gauteng this weekend.

No matter your fitness level, all are welcome!

18 February: Bestmed Tuks Run

The BestMed Tuks Run celebrates Pretoria’s most loved race for 10 years and beyond.

Participants can choose between the 5km, 10km or 21.1km routes.

Location: Hillcrest Sport Campus, Pretoria Time: 6am Find out more here.

19 February: Gauteng BMX – Cradle Club 2 and Gauteng 2

Hosted by the Cradle BMX Club, the The Cradle 2 and Gauteng 2 is a treat for all BMX riders.

Racers must hold a valid Cycling SA membership and license to participate.

Time: 7am Location: Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve, Kromdraai Road, Kromdraai, Krugersdorp Find out more here.

22 February: Owl Run

This one is for all the road and trail runner looking for an awesome night run.

Perfect for training or if you are looking to test yourself on the hills.

Runners can choose between the 5km or 10km walk/run.

Time: 6pm Location: Irene Country Club, 1 MI8, Doringkloof, Centurion Fine out more here.