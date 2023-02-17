Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng
Looking for something fit, fun and family friendly to get up to this weekend?
Resident fitness enthusiast Liezl van der Westhuizen breaks down some of the amazing fitness experience happening in Gauteng this weekend.
No matter your fitness level, all are welcome!
18 February: Bestmed Tuks Run
The BestMed Tuks Run celebrates Pretoria’s most loved race for 10 years and beyond.
Participants can choose between the 5km, 10km or 21.1km routes.
Location: Hillcrest Sport Campus, Pretoria Time: 6am Find out more here.
19 February: Gauteng BMX – Cradle Club 2 and Gauteng 2
Hosted by the Cradle BMX Club, the The Cradle 2 and Gauteng 2 is a treat for all BMX riders.
Racers must hold a valid Cycling SA membership and license to participate.
Time: 7am Location: Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve, Kromdraai Road, Kromdraai, Krugersdorp Find out more here.
22 February: Owl Run
This one is for all the road and trail runner looking for an awesome night run.
Perfect for training or if you are looking to test yourself on the hills.
Runners can choose between the 5km or 10km walk/run.
Time: 6pm Location: Irene Country Club, 1 MI8, Doringkloof, Centurion Fine out more here.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
More from Local
'Samurai Sword Murder': why Morné Harmse killed his school mates
Nearly 15 years ago, 18-year-old Morné Harmse walked into his school premises, armed with Samurai sword, and decided to kill.Read More
Will a minister of electricity help solve the loadshedding crisis?
At the SONA the President announced the energy crisis would be declared a state of disaster and a new minister would be appointed.Read More
WATCH: Traffic chaos after explosion on N1 near William Nicol Drive
The explosion was caused by a petrol container being transported on a trailer, which dislodged from a car. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.Read More
NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death
Tembe died from injuries sustained during a fall from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town in 2021.Read More
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist
The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.Read More
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan
This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration.Read More
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April
The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.Read More
Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills
The retailer will no longer use plastic barrier bags at till points across the country.Read More
'I take warmth seeing the individuals he touched': Tibz remembered at memorial
On Thursday, close friends and family gathered and offered their last respects to the entrepreneur and celebrity at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg, where he matriculated.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows
Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.Read More
[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date
Carla B chats to Clarence Ford about some 'light-hearted' red flags to look for before starting a relationship or going on a date.Read More
[WATCH] South African TikToker hilariously shares his childhood 'trauma'
A TikToker recounts how draining it used to be to bathe in a tub using stones to scrub his body.Read More
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist
The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.Read More
Parental gaslighting: Are YOU unknowingly grooming your child for manipulation?
Typically, people associate gaslighting with intimate relationships, but it can occur in a child-parent relationship as well.Read More
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith
South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.Read More
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April
The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.Read More
EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?
The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the European Union in twelve years' time.Read More
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one
Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.Read More