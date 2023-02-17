United Nations calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The United Nations (UN) is calling for a ceasefire amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine will be marking its first anniversary on 24 February, after Russia invaded its neigbhour last year.
The intergovernmental organisation wants the war to stop, and it will be voting on this issue next week in New York.
The UN is circulating this ceasefire resolution in New York and will be voted on next week.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
A ceasefire is unlikely as Russia continues to pour conscripts and mercenaries into Ukraine.
There are more Russian forces being deployed in Ukraine.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
