[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date





Every week, Carla B joins Clarence Ford for 'Klip Innie Bos' - this week's chat is all about spotting some light-hearted 'red flags' before dating someone.

Listen to the pair's hilarious chat below.

'Red flags' seem to be a trending words in relationships among younger generations. So, if you missed it, Carla B described a relationship red flag as...

A warning sign. Carla B, Klip Innie Bos - presenter

If you're scrolling through dating apps to find love, B suggests you look out for this in someone's bio...

If someone says... I want a boomer who doesn’t take herself too seriously - what does that mean? Then what are you looking for? And it's always the same kind of guy, it's the same guy who says, 'no drama please'. Is it like, okay, I don't like politics, I don't like serious conversations, everything's got to be a joke - those are all red flags to me. Carla B, Klip Innie Bos - presenter

B also shared some 'light-hearted red flags' that's stood the test of generational time such as being aware of someone who:

1) Wears toweling socks.

2) Wears formal white shoes.

Do you know the saying? Ford reminded us that ‘’n man wat wit skoene dra, is a joller’.

3) Dances too well… is also a ‘joller’.

Some more 'light-hearted' modern red flags include:

4) Someone who loves Elon Musk.

5) Driving 'specific' cars and colour choices scream ‘red flag’.

So, what are some pre-relationship green flags?

B jokingly pointed out three things:

1) Great conversation.

2) Someone who's knowledgeable about socio-economic and political issues.

3) Someone who supports your football club.

B also mentioned that someone who allows you to be YOU is the greenest flag...

Always be 100% yourself to find someone who accepts your 100% as yourself. Carla B, Klip Innie Bos - presenter

May we all be smart enough to spot these red flags in the unpredictability of love's high.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date