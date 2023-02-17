[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel can der Westhuizen about fun fitness events happening in your city. 17 February 2023 1:52 PM
'Samurai Sword Murder': why Morné Harmse killed his school mates Nearly 15 years ago, 18-year-old Morné Harmse walked into his school premises, armed with Samurai sword, and decided to kill. 17 February 2023 1:43 PM
Will a minister of electricity help solve the loadshedding crisis? At the SONA the President announced the energy crisis would be declared a state of disaster and a new minister would be appointed. 17 February 2023 1:36 PM
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
SA's chilling professional killer industry: 'Handlers target young boys' Clemement Manyathela is joined by a panel of experts to discuss how the hitman industry in SA operates and why it's thriving. 17 February 2023 1:23 PM
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes. 17 February 2023 10:32 AM
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita. 17 February 2023 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date Carla B chats to Clarence Ford about some 'light-hearted' red flags to look for before starting a relationship or going on a date. 17 February 2023 1:29 PM
[WATCH] South African TikToker hilariously shares his childhood 'trauma' A TikToker recounts how draining it used to be to bathe in a tub using stones to scrub his body. 17 February 2023 10:57 AM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the... 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides. 16 February 2023 6:10 PM
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita. 17 February 2023 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’ It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues. 17 February 2023 1:11 PM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date

17 February 2023 1:29 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Talk
relationship advice
relationship red flags
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Carla B chats to Clarence Ford about some 'light-hearted' red flags to look for before starting a relationship or going on a date.

Every week, Carla B joins Clarence Ford for 'Klip Innie Bos' - this week's chat is all about spotting some light-hearted 'red flags' before dating someone.

Listen to the pair's hilarious chat below.

'Red flags' seem to be a trending words in relationships among younger generations. So, if you missed it, Carla B described a relationship red flag as...

A warning sign.

Carla B, Klip Innie Bos - presenter

If you're scrolling through dating apps to find love, B suggests you look out for this in someone's bio...

If someone says... I want a boomer who doesn’t take herself too seriously - what does that mean? Then what are you looking for? And it's always the same kind of guy, it's the same guy who says, 'no drama please'. Is it like, okay, I don't like politics, I don't like serious conversations, everything's got to be a joke - those are all red flags to me.

Carla B, Klip Innie Bos - presenter

B also shared some 'light-hearted red flags' that's stood the test of generational time such as being aware of someone who:

1) Wears toweling socks.

2) Wears formal white shoes.

Do you know the saying? Ford reminded us that ‘’n man wat wit skoene dra, is a joller’.

3) Dances too well… is also a ‘joller’.

Some more 'light-hearted' modern red flags include:

4) Someone who loves Elon Musk.

5) Driving 'specific' cars and colour choices scream ‘red flag’.

So, what are some pre-relationship green flags?

B jokingly pointed out three things:

1) Great conversation.

2) Someone who's knowledgeable about socio-economic and political issues.

3) Someone who supports your football club.

B also mentioned that someone who allows you to be YOU is the greenest flag...

Always be 100% yourself to find someone who accepts your 100% as yourself.

Carla B, Klip Innie Bos - presenter

May we all be smart enough to spot these red flags in the unpredictability of love's high.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date




