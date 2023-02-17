[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date
Every week, Carla B joins Clarence Ford for 'Klip Innie Bos' - this week's chat is all about spotting some light-hearted 'red flags' before dating someone.
Listen to the pair's hilarious chat below.
'Red flags' seem to be a trending words in relationships among younger generations. So, if you missed it, Carla B described a relationship red flag as...
A warning sign.Carla B, Klip Innie Bos - presenter
If you're scrolling through dating apps to find love, B suggests you look out for this in someone's bio...
If someone says... I want a boomer who doesn’t take herself too seriously - what does that mean? Then what are you looking for? And it's always the same kind of guy, it's the same guy who says, 'no drama please'. Is it like, okay, I don't like politics, I don't like serious conversations, everything's got to be a joke - those are all red flags to me.Carla B, Klip Innie Bos - presenter
B also shared some 'light-hearted red flags' that's stood the test of generational time such as being aware of someone who:
1) Wears toweling socks.
2) Wears formal white shoes.
Do you know the saying? Ford reminded us that ‘’n man wat wit skoene dra, is a joller’.
3) Dances too well… is also a ‘joller’.
Some more 'light-hearted' modern red flags include:
4) Someone who loves Elon Musk.
5) Driving 'specific' cars and colour choices scream ‘red flag’.
So, what are some pre-relationship green flags?
B jokingly pointed out three things:
1) Great conversation.
2) Someone who's knowledgeable about socio-economic and political issues.
3) Someone who supports your football club.
B also mentioned that someone who allows you to be YOU is the greenest flag...
Always be 100% yourself to find someone who accepts your 100% as yourself.Carla B, Klip Innie Bos - presenter
May we all be smart enough to spot these red flags in the unpredictability of love's high.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date
More from Lifestyle
Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng
Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel can der Westhuizen about fun fitness events happening in your city.Read More
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows
Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.Read More
[WATCH] South African TikToker hilariously shares his childhood 'trauma'
A TikToker recounts how draining it used to be to bathe in a tub using stones to scrub his body.Read More
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist
The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.Read More
Parental gaslighting: Are YOU unknowingly grooming your child for manipulation?
Typically, people associate gaslighting with intimate relationships, but it can occur in a child-parent relationship as well.Read More
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith
South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.Read More
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April
The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.Read More
EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?
The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the European Union in twelve years' time.Read More
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one
Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.Read More