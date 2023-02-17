Streaming issues? Report here
What To Expect At The First-Ever Cape Town E-Prix

17 February 2023 2:09 PM
by Sponsored Content

Be a part of history and experience the first Formula E race hosted in South Africa.

On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point. The most powerful, lightest, and fastest electric cars in world motorsport will set Cape Town ablaze with the arrival of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Get your tickets now if you haven’t already.

Families and Formula E fans alike will have plenty to do and see, with plenty of entertainment, activities, and more in the Allianz Fan Villages. Cape Town will see Formula E’s third Generation race car which reaches top speeds of 320 kph.

In October last year, it was announced that Cape Town would be a host city for Formula E as part of the season race series. Alberto Longo, Formula E’s Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer said, “We cannot wait to see the futuristic Gen3 race cars competing against the natural backdrop of Table Mountain.”

The event aims to not only entertain but showcase the power of renewable energy and advocate for electric mobility. Formula E hopes to excite generations to embrace clean energy, for a cleaner, faster future.

Building up to race day, Cape Town will host E-Fest Cape Town – a 10-day themed festival of activities and events showcasing e-mobility. It serves as a celebration of Go Green Africa, a shared mission founded by organizations committed to playing a meaningful role in helping to accelerate Africa’s transition to a “Green Economy” in a just and inclusive way.

Some of the activities at E-Fest include:

EVRT Africa: an all-electric vehicle road trip across South Africa.

ELECTRIC: an e-mobility festival featuring all things electric, EVs, motorbikes, one-wheeler scooters, bicycles, and charging solutions.

E-Fest Golf Classic: a championship-standard golf invitational event.

Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES): showcases and connects global capital with African Green Economy opportunities.

Race Day

track-map-no-electric-scaled-e1669193744848-1024x794jpg

The Gen3 electric cars will race their way through the Green Point and Waterfront precincts, with Signal Hill and other famous Cape Town landmarks as the track backdrop. This 2.94 km, 12-turn track is predicted to be one of the fastest in the series.

22 electric cars will set off from the start-line on Vlei Road, take the first chicane left into Helen Suzman Boulevard, followed by the second left turn chicane into Granger Bay Boulevard.

The track runs down Beach Road in Mouille Point, continuing alongside the oceanfront before taking a sharp left-hander into Fritz Sonnenberg Road and ending with a final right turn to the finish line.

Fans will also be treated to a live performance by local songstress Amy Jones as well as DJ Zinhle on the decks, making for an all-round entertainment fiesta.

Get your tickets now. You don’t want to miss this!


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What To Expect At The First-Ever Cape Town E-Prix




