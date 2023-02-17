Will a minister of electricity help solve the loadshedding crisis?





Africa Melane speaks to Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News reporter and Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst.

The President announced at the State of the Nation Address that a new cabinet minister would be appointed to help address the energy crisis .

A number of organisations have pursued court action against the declaration of a State of Disaster.

Following the State of the Nation Address (SONA) there has been a two-day debate on the address, where the primary focus has been on the energy crisis.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa replied to the debate where he spent some time talking about the role of this new minister as well as the declaration of the state of disaster, according to Dentlinger.

Yelland says that there has been a lack of clarity on the process to resolve this energy crisis which can be seen by the significant legal action instituted against the declaration of the state of disaster.

He says a number of organisations, with the most recent being the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), have been seeking to take this declaration on review in court.

With regards to the new minister of electricity, Yelland says he thinks that the idea is to have a cabinet minister chair the National Energy Crisis Committee - which is currently chaired by the president - on a full-time basis.

I guess that is the right thing to do because the President has got many other duties and probably cannot commit too much of his time and effort to this. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

However, he adds that while the President has said there will not be turf wars with this new minister being appointed, the reality is we can see this already exists.

According to Yelland, it would make sense as an approach to have different ministries handle different sections of the electricity sector if they were all on the same page and speaking with the same voice, but he does not believe they are.

It is all very well for the President to say they are all on the same team… but the reality is that we can see before our eyes that they are not. There are turf wars, there is finger-pointing. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

He says while we all want everyone responsible for solving this complex problem to have a common vision and a purpose of solving it together we have seen in the past the finger pointing and differences in approach that make this seem unlikely.

Listen to the audio above for more.