Black Coffee's Podcast And Chill episode to be premiered in cinema





Black Coffee’s highly anticipated episode with Mac G, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady on Podcast and Chill will be premiered at select Ster Kinekor theatres nationwide on 23 February.

The co-hosts confirmed the news on their social media.

The Grammy award-winning DJ announce earlier this year that he was ready to go on the podcast.

Ready to come and chill Gents @Solphendukaa @MacGUnleashed ' Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 14, 2023

News of the premier however got mixed reviews across social media, some shared their excited while others called it an inconvenience as the podcast is usually premiered on their popular YouTube Channel.

Ticket sales have however soared since the announcement.

Tickets to the premier are available here.

