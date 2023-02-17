Black Coffee's Podcast And Chill episode to be premiered in cinema
Black Coffee’s highly anticipated episode with Mac G, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady on Podcast and Chill will be premiered at select Ster Kinekor theatres nationwide on 23 February.
The co-hosts confirmed the news on their social media.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EQaZUcWAL3' Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) February 16, 2023
The Grammy award-winning DJ announce earlier this year that he was ready to go on the podcast.
Ready to come and chill Gents @Solphendukaa @MacGUnleashed' Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 14, 2023
News of the premier however got mixed reviews across social media, some shared their excited while others called it an inconvenience as the podcast is usually premiered on their popular YouTube Channel.
Ticket sales have however soared since the announcement.
Tickets to the premier are available here.
This article first appeared on 947 : Black Coffee's Podcast And Chill episode to be premiered in cinema
Source : @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter
More from Local
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why
John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered.Read More
N1 explosion near William Nicol caused by petrol container carrying 2000l diesel
The explosion on the N1 highway earlier on Friday was caused by petrol containers being transported on a trailer.Read More
Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng
Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel can der Westhuizen about fun fitness events happening in your city.Read More
'Samurai Sword Murder': why Morné Harmse killed his school mates
Nearly 15 years ago, 18-year-old Morné Harmse walked into his school premises, armed with Samurai sword, and decided to kill.Read More
Will a minister of electricity help solve the loadshedding crisis?
At the SONA the President announced the energy crisis would be declared a state of disaster and a new minister would be appointed.Read More
WATCH: Traffic chaos after explosion on N1 near William Nicol Drive
The explosion was caused by a petrol container being transported on a trailer, which dislodged from a car. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.Read More
NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death
Tembe died from injuries sustained during a fall from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town in 2021.Read More
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist
The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.Read More
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan
This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration.Read More