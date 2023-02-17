Streaming issues? Report here
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi

17 February 2023 1:54 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
India
Narendra Modi
BBC
Leanne de Bassompierre
Lester Kiewit

The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Leanne De Bassompierre, journalist.

  • The BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi were raided this week.

  • Some are saying this is the latest attack on media freedom in India under the prime minister.

A file image of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: @narendramodi/Twitter
A file image of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: @narendramodi/Twitter

This documentary cast Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in a negative light for his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. De Bassompierre says that there were attempts to block the public from viewing the documentary.

They tried to stifle people watching it. I said this was not going to be the end at it seems like it is coming back.

Leanne De Bassompierre, journalist

She says that the prime minister has euphemistically referred to these raids as a ‘survey’ and both the Mumbai and Delhi offices were surveyed this week.

She adds that some are saying this is just the latest attack on media freedom in India under Modi.

However, she says that Modi’s popularity in India and internationally does not seem to be waning.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi




