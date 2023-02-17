BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi
Lester Kiewit speaks to Leanne De Bassompierre, journalist.
-
The BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi were raided this week.
-
Some are saying this is the latest attack on media freedom in India under the prime minister.
This documentary cast Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in a negative light for his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. De Bassompierre says that there were attempts to block the public from viewing the documentary.
They tried to stifle people watching it. I said this was not going to be the end at it seems like it is coming back.Leanne De Bassompierre, journalist
She says that the prime minister has euphemistically referred to these raids as a ‘survey’ and both the Mumbai and Delhi offices were surveyed this week.
She adds that some are saying this is just the latest attack on media freedom in India under Modi.
However, she says that Modi’s popularity in India and internationally does not seem to be waning.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi
Source : Twitter.
