NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death





JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the family of the former fiance of the late rapper AKA, Anele Tembe, has sent a letter claiming that he was responsible for her death.

However, the NPA has declined to give further details, saying it was a matter between it and the family.

Tembe died from injuries sustained during a fall from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town in 2021.

City Press is reporting that the letter was written by the Tembe family's lawyers to the NPA two weeks after it declined to prosecute the rapper for her death.

It said the family claimed that AKA – whose real name is Kiernan Forbes – had cleaned blood stains inside their room after she plunged to her death.

The family also claimed that Forbes failed to go downstairs, despite Tembe being alive for about 20 minutes after her fall.

AKA was killed in Durban a week ago, almost two years after Tembe’s death.

The NPA told Eyewitness News it was not at liberty to share any more details about the investigation into Tembe’s death with the media.

