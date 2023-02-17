WATCH: Traffic chaos after explosion on N1 near William Nicol Drive





JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive was caused by a petrol container, which was being transported on a trailer.

It said the trailer dislodged from the vehicle, landed on the freeway and exploded.

This was confirmed to Eyewitness News by emergency workers on the scene, who said a vehicle transporting an unconfirmed substance in a cylinder on a trailer collided with a light motor vehicle.

They said the trailer detached from the vehicle and rolled down the road before it eventually caught fire and exploded.

The tanker has now been placed on the side of the road as the city’s hazardous materials unit begins with the clean-up operation.

The substance spread across the N1 northbound, but firefighters covered it with sand to prevent further detonations.

#Tanker explosion on the N1 North between Malibongwe and William Nicol - courtesy Claude Oberholzer RW pic.twitter.com/u25ZFXbQb1 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2023

Major incident between William Nicol and Malibongwe… video received. Advice on the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods/ Hazardous Goods https://t.co/8uxpRQVN7d #ArriveAlive #HazardousGoods pic.twitter.com/naTtZDLPVc ' Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) February 17, 2023

An aerial view of a petrol container explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive on 17 February 2023. Picture: Supplied / Claude Oberholzer

With rain beginning to pour, health workers have now left the scene, with no serious injuries reported

The light motor vehicle involved in the collision has been left on the road as traffic has been completely closed off.

DRIVER 'NOT CO-OPERATING'

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it was concerned with the lack of co-operation of man driving the vehicle that was transporting the tanker which exploded.

Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the driver that was transporting diesel on a cylinder trailer was not willing to give them any further details.

“Even if you ask him a straight question like “who do you work for?”, he’s not willing to part with the details. So that is not being co-operative.”

She said police were still waiting for him to provide a permit for transporting the liquid substance.

“So we have checked with him whether he has the necessary papers, but he’s also not forthcoming with that information.”

Khumalo confirmed that it was illegal to transport any more than 2,000 litres of diesel using a trailer cylinder.

