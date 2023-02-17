WATCH: Traffic chaos after explosion on N1 near William Nicol Drive
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive was caused by a petrol container, which was being transported on a trailer.
It said the trailer dislodged from the vehicle, landed on the freeway and exploded.
This was confirmed to Eyewitness News by emergency workers on the scene, who said a vehicle transporting an unconfirmed substance in a cylinder on a trailer collided with a light motor vehicle.
They said the trailer detached from the vehicle and rolled down the road before it eventually caught fire and exploded.
The tanker has now been placed on the side of the road as the city’s hazardous materials unit begins with the clean-up operation.
The substance spread across the N1 northbound, but firefighters covered it with sand to prevent further detonations.
#Tanker explosion on the N1 North between Malibongwe and William Nicol - courtesy Claude Oberholzer RW pic.twitter.com/u25ZFXbQb1' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2023
Major incident between William Nicol and Malibongwe… video received. Advice on the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods/ Hazardous Goods https://t.co/8uxpRQVN7d #ArriveAlive #HazardousGoods pic.twitter.com/naTtZDLPVc' Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) February 17, 2023
An aerial view of a petrol container explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive on 17 February 2023. Picture: Supplied / Claude Oberholzer
With rain beginning to pour, health workers have now left the scene, with no serious injuries reported
The light motor vehicle involved in the collision has been left on the road as traffic has been completely closed off.
DRIVER 'NOT CO-OPERATING'
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it was concerned with the lack of co-operation of man driving the vehicle that was transporting the tanker which exploded.
Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the driver that was transporting diesel on a cylinder trailer was not willing to give them any further details.
“Even if you ask him a straight question like “who do you work for?”, he’s not willing to part with the details. So that is not being co-operative.”
She said police were still waiting for him to provide a permit for transporting the liquid substance.
“So we have checked with him whether he has the necessary papers, but he’s also not forthcoming with that information.”
Khumalo confirmed that it was illegal to transport any more than 2,000 litres of diesel using a trailer cylinder.
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Traffic chaos after explosion on N1 near William Nicol Drive
More from Local
Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng
Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel can der Westhuizen about fun fitness events happening in your city.Read More
'Samurai Sword Murder': why Morné Harmse killed his school mates
Nearly 15 years ago, 18-year-old Morné Harmse walked into his school premises, armed with Samurai sword, and decided to kill.Read More
Will a minister of electricity help solve the loadshedding crisis?
At the SONA the President announced the energy crisis would be declared a state of disaster and a new minister would be appointed.Read More
NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death
Tembe died from injuries sustained during a fall from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town in 2021.Read More
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist
The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.Read More
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan
This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration.Read More
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April
The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.Read More
Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills
The retailer will no longer use plastic barrier bags at till points across the country.Read More
'I take warmth seeing the individuals he touched': Tibz remembered at memorial
On Thursday, close friends and family gathered and offered their last respects to the entrepreneur and celebrity at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg, where he matriculated.Read More