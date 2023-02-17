Midday Report Express: Tembisa Hospital management in hot water again

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel can der Westhuizen about fun fitness events happening in your city. 17 February 2023 1:52 PM
'Samurai Sword Murder': why Morné Harmse killed his school mates Nearly 15 years ago, 18-year-old Morné Harmse walked into his school premises, armed with Samurai sword, and decided to kill. 17 February 2023 1:43 PM
Will a minister of electricity help solve the loadshedding crisis? At the SONA the President announced the energy crisis would be declared a state of disaster and a new minister would be appointed. 17 February 2023 1:36 PM
View all Local
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
SA's chilling professional killer industry: 'Handlers target young boys' Clemement Manyathela is joined by a panel of experts to discuss how the hitman industry in SA operates and why it's thriving. 17 February 2023 1:23 PM
View all Politics
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes. 17 February 2023 10:32 AM
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
View all Business
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita. 17 February 2023 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date Carla B chats to Clarence Ford about some 'light-hearted' red flags to look for before starting a relationship or going on a date. 17 February 2023 1:29 PM
[WATCH] South African TikToker hilariously shares his childhood 'trauma' A TikToker recounts how draining it used to be to bathe in a tub using stones to scrub his body. 17 February 2023 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the... 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides. 16 February 2023 6:10 PM
View all Sport
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita. 17 February 2023 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’ It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues. 17 February 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Tembisa Hospital management in hot water again

17 February 2023 12:58 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Energy crisis
Tembisa Hospital
#UCTShutdown
#LoadShedding

Latest news delivered to you each day.

Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, brings the stories making headlines today, starting with the latest update on the police investigation into the murders of slain rapper AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The show starts with the latest update on the police investigation into the murders of AKA and Tibz. Eyewitness News Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso spoke to KZN’s Premier and Community Safety MEC.

Ekurhuleni residents are marching to Tembisa Hospital today explains Eyewitness News's Thabiso Goba.

The public sector trade unions will embark on a strike on 22 February, to place pressure on the government to accept their 10% wage hike. Trevor Shaku, SAFTU Spokesperson joins Tshidi Madia to provide more details.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola is UCT Spokesperson talks to Madia about the latest in the ongoing protests at UCT in Cape Town as students continue to voice their dissatisfaction about financial exclusions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa defends decisions around SA’s energy crisis as he replies to MP’s criticism during the SONA debate. Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert at Hohm Energy unpacks what this means.

Listen to The Midday Report below:




17 February 2023 12:58 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Energy crisis
Tembisa Hospital
#UCTShutdown
#LoadShedding

Trending

[WATCH] Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service - live right here from 3pm

Local

United Nations calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

World

NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death

Local

EWN Highlights

Crime on the rise in KZN: Govt tightlipped on AKA, Tibz murder investigation

17 February 2023 3:31 PM

Here's why a special provincial funeral request for AKA was rejected

17 February 2023 3:23 PM

Cosatu, Saftu snub public service wage negotiations for 2023

17 February 2023 3:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA