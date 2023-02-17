Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration
Clarence Ford speaks to Chiponda Chimbelu, journalist.
-
Germany has seen high numbers of refugees in the past few years.
-
The country’s authorities do not have the capacity to cope with the strain.
According to Chimbelu Germany has been struggling with the sheer number of refugees coming into the country.
He says that their refugee numbers have been rising over the last few years, with a significant influx after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Last year was a huge rise, because we had more than 1 million refugees coming in from Ukraine alone.Chiponda Chimbelu, Journalist
Chimbelu says that authorities do not have the capacity to cope, not only with processing the applications, but also accommodating them when they are there.
We have seen communities turn to sports halls to turn them into shelters… or even using tents of refurbishing containers to house people. That is how desperate authorities are here in Germany.Chiponda Chimbelu, Journalist
He says one of the country’s plans is to speak to its EU partners to try to ensure a more equal distribution of Ukrainian refugees to try to alleviate some of this strain.
In addition to this, he says they are planning to coordinate their efforts on national, state, and local government levels to streamline the processing of refugee applications.
Chimbelu says many German citizens are not happy with the current migration situation with just under 50% saying in a poll that they would prefer stricter migration rules.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration
