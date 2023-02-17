About 40 medical graduates still awaits placement from Gauteng Dept of Health





© scukrov/123rf.com

Responding to discontentment of doctors who have not yet been placed for post community service by the Gauteng Department of Health, Baloyi says that the reason is that at the moment the dept does not have enough funds to accommodate the bursary graduates.

When asked about one particular student called 'Alice' he had this to say"

At the moment we do not have enough funds to accommodate her, but we are working around the clock to find the money. Basani Baloyi, Deputy Director General for Corporate - Gauteng Dept of Health

"Alice" has not yet been placed and should wait until the department has accumulated enough funds, adds Baloyi.

She should wait up until we've got money to do so. Basani Baloyi, Deputy Director General for Corporate - Gauteng Dept of Health

According to Baloyi the doctors who have not yet been placed in public health care are not obliged to wait for the department, noting that they are allowed to do their community service in private hospitals.

She adds that the students are released from that provision in their bursary.

We have said that if we cannot place them, they are released from the contract. They do not need to stay with us, and we are not going to demand the money from them. We will release them from their contract. Basani Baloyi, Deputy Director General for Corporate - Gauteng Dept of Health

She says she is not aware of any correspondence and threats stating that these doctors are not allowed to work in private hospitals.