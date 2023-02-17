What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Tracy Ziman Jacobs, relationship coach.
-
As we move through a relationship our ideas of what we want may change
-
It is important to frequently check in with your partner about your expectations
When you got into a relationship with someone you may have agreed at the start whether you wanted children, wanted to get married, or how you saw your life, only to have them change their mind down the line.
Jacobs says whenever you get into a relationship it is important to have open conversations about your expectations of your partner and your feelings on important topics.
However, she says that often we might have a clear idea of what we want in our lives, sometimes things change as we get older.
What we think we want in our twenties, is definitely not what we want in our forties or our fifties.Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Relationship Coach
As you grow and change with your person Jacobs says it is important to check in and re-discuss your relationship to make sure you still feel the same way.
If someone has changed their mind or expectations, she says you need to have an open and compassionate conversation with your partner in a safe and controlled way.
When having these conversations Jacobs says it is important to ensure both parties’ needs are met, neither person has to compromise on their values, and make sure you are open and curious about your partner’s side.
When we have curiosity we are then able to have empathy for each other.Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Relationship Coach
If after fully exploring both partners sides you are unable to find a solution that both of you are happy with Jacobs says you may find that you need to end the relationship.
However, if this is the solution you both come to Jacobs says this can be done compassionately and gently, possibly with the help of a therapist, to allow you and your partner to say goodbye to each other and the relationship.
Listen to the audio above for more.
