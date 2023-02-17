How a barber shop waiting area led to the birth of 1947 on Vilakazi Street
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Naomi Lele Ratsheko, owner of 1947 on Vilakazi Street and Junior Kotane, “Chef Junior” executive chef at the restaurant.
Ratsheko says she chose this name to honour her parents.
The Wine Bar serves local cuisine and fine dining food options.
Ratsheko says the journey to starting 1947 began when she was helping a former student, run a barber shop.
People would have drinks while waiting for service, and someone suggested that she use the vacant property across the street as a waiting area.
This led to the birth of the Wine Bar, which existed for two years but did not go very well.
However, after Ratsheko left the Wine Bar the woman who owned the house where 1947 is now said she was selling her property.
We had a chat. I bought that property, razed it down, and built 1947 on Vilakazi Street.Naomi Lele Ratsheko, Owner - 1947 on Vilakazi Street
She named the restaurant 1947 as a way to honour her parents who were both born that year.
Ratsheko says that while she can cook at home, she is an entrepreneur, not a chef or a foodie, so she knew that it was important to get the right people - who she could trust - in 1947.
I knew to get staff that know exactly what they are doing and I knew to get the systems tight.Naomi Lele Ratsheko, Owner - 1947 on Vilakazi Street
Kotane says that he found out about this whole story because his uncles used to enjoy the Wine Bar, and he was approached by Ratsheko to run the kitchen and design the menu.
The menu combines elegant popular meals to suit the tourists as well as some traditional South African food that locals will enjoy.
Meet the owner of 1947 Restaurant Naomi Lele Ratsheko and Chef Junior Kotan.' 702 (@Radio702) February 17, 2023
Ratsheko says the name 1947 came from the birth year of both her parents.
Have you been to the restaurant?
Share your thoughts on 011 883 0702 https://t.co/hxT1iFYhar pic.twitter.com/0Yl290mUTZ
Listen to the audio above for more.
