N1 explosion near William Nicol caused by petrol container carrying 2000l diesel





John Perlman speaks to Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter.

The petrol container was carrying 2000 litres of diesel .

The trailer dislodged from the vehicle and the tanker landed on the freeway and exploded.

Traffic is more backed up than usual on 17 February 2023 after a petrol container exploded on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive. Picture: Supplied

The explosion took place on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive.

Ramushwana says the driver was attempting to avoid a collision in front of him and lost control of the vehicle, which led to the trailer that the cylinder was on becoming detached.

That is when the cylinder rolled down the road and eventually caught fire before it exploded. Alpha Ramushwana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He adds that there was no serious injury and only one minor injury reported.

This incident has raised concern as to why this vehicle was transporting 2000 litres of diesel in this way, on such a busy road.

Usually this is transported with gas tankers. Alpha Ramushwana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Ramushwana says the driver of the vehicle has not given any more details to police or emergency services as he is awaiting his boss to provide more information.

#Tanker explosion on the N1 North between Malibongwe and William Nicol - courtesy Claude Oberholzer RW pic.twitter.com/u25ZFXbQb1 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2023

#Explosion The container that exploded while being transported on a trailer on the N1 near William Nicol - courtesy Claude Oberholzer RW pic.twitter.com/sUAKX9E60S ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2023

Listen to the audio above for more.