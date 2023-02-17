Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site





Newlands stadium was the home ground of Western Province Rugby for more than 100 years.

The Stormers now call Cape Town stadium its home.

There was an attempt to have Newlands declared a heritage site following an objection by former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen.

A report has found no grounds that Newlands meets the criteria to be a heritage site.

Newlands rugby stadium. Picture: WP Rugby

A report by Heritage Western Cape has found that Newlands stadium does not meet the criteria to be a heritage site.

This finding follows an attempt to have the venue declared a heritage site following application lodged by former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen.

If successful, the stadium would be ineligible for demolition, and would therefore not be able to be sold to developers.

According to an article on Daily Maverick, a heritage resource is described as ‘any place or object of cultural significance’.

RELATED: Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium

Heritage Western Cape, which oversaw the public participation process over the future of Newlands is also set to meet to discuss its findings on the matter, before a final decision is made.

The rejection of the heritage claim will be music to the ears of the Western Province Rugby Union, which finds itself in a dire financial situation.

Should all legal hurdles be removed, the stadium is likely to be sold and the site redeveloped.

The Stormers, the local team in Cape Town which participates in the United Rugby Championship has played it's games at Cape Town stadium since 2021.

The public participation basically showed that people aren't in favour of Newlands being a heritage site. Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sport editor.

It doesn't look good for the challenge to make Newlands a heritage site. Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sport editor.

From an historical buidling point of view, the actual stadium doesn't fit the criteria. Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sport editor.

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site