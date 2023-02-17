Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Black Coffee's Podcast And Chill episode to be premiered in cinema The highly anticipated episode will be premiered at select Ster Kinekor theatres nationwide on 23 February. 17 February 2023 2:45 PM
Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel can der Westhuizen about fun fitness events happening in your city. 17 February 2023 1:52 PM
'Samurai Sword Murder': why Morné Harmse killed his school mates Nearly 15 years ago, 18-year-old Morné Harmse walked into his school premises, armed with Samurai sword, and decided to kill. 17 February 2023 1:43 PM
View all Local
About 40 medical graduates still awaits placement from Gauteng Dept of Health Bongani speaks to Basani Baloyi from the Gauteng Dept of Health to speak on the issues of doctors who still awaits placement. 17 February 2023 2:55 PM
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
View all Politics
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes. 17 February 2023 10:32 AM
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
View all Business
How a barber shop waiting area led to the birth of 1947 on Vilakazi Street If you are looking for incredible local cuisine in a fine dining space, 1947 on Vilakazi Street is the place to be. 17 February 2023 2:34 PM
What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision? It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind? 17 February 2023 2:19 PM
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita. 17 February 2023 1:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the... 16 February 2023 6:14 PM
View all Sport
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance. 17 February 2023 2:20 PM
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita. 17 February 2023 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’ It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues. 17 February 2023 1:11 PM
Pensioners in Wuhan, China protest: 'Down with the reactionary government!' Retirees are protesting state health insurance reforms demanding better social care from President Xi Jinping. 17 February 2023 1:09 PM
United Nations calls for ceasefire in Ukraine It's been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that many believed would be over in days. 17 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site

17 February 2023 4:16 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Newlands Rugby Stadium
The Daily Maverick
Wynand Claassen
Craig Ray

John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick.

  • Newlands stadium was the home ground of Western Province Rugby for more than 100 years.

  • The Stormers now call Cape Town stadium its home.

  • There was an attempt to have Newlands declared a heritage site following an objection by former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen.

  • A report has found no grounds that Newlands meets the criteria to be a heritage site.

Newlands rugby stadium. Picture: WP Rugby
Newlands rugby stadium. Picture: WP Rugby

A report by Heritage Western Cape has found that Newlands stadium does not meet the criteria to be a heritage site.

This finding follows an attempt to have the venue declared a heritage site following application lodged by former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen.

If successful, the stadium would be ineligible for demolition, and would therefore not be able to be sold to developers.

According to an article on Daily Maverick, a heritage resource is described as ‘any place or object of cultural significance’.

RELATED: Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium

Heritage Western Cape, which oversaw the public participation process over the future of Newlands is also set to meet to discuss its findings on the matter, before a final decision is made.

The rejection of the heritage claim will be music to the ears of the Western Province Rugby Union, which finds itself in a dire financial situation.

Should all legal hurdles be removed, the stadium is likely to be sold and the site redeveloped.

The Stormers, the local team in Cape Town which participates in the United Rugby Championship has played it's games at Cape Town stadium since 2021.

The public participation basically showed that people aren't in favour of Newlands being a heritage site.

Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sport editor.

It doesn't look good for the challenge to make Newlands a heritage site.

Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sport editor.

From an historical buidling point of view, the actual stadium doesn't fit the criteria.

Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sport editor.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site




17 February 2023 4:16 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Newlands Rugby Stadium
The Daily Maverick
Wynand Claassen
Craig Ray

More from Sport

© stuartburf/123rf.com

St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith

17 February 2023 6:08 AM

South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: @SAFA_net/Twitter

Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake

16 February 2023 6:14 PM

At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash

16 February 2023 6:10 PM

The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby is bad for your health. © stefanholm/123rf.com

Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season

16 February 2023 7:24 AM

New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows

15 February 2023 5:40 PM

The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester City players celebrate a goal in their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 January 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match

15 February 2023 5:31 PM

The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester United. © warasit/123rf.com

Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United

15 February 2023 9:41 AM

The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football

14 February 2023 5:41 PM

Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA women's indoor hockey team in action. Picture: Twitter.

Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies

13 February 2023 6:25 PM

South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sunrisers Eastern Cape player, Roelof van der Merwe poses with the trophy after winning the inaugural SA20 competition in 2023. Picture: @SunrisersEC on Twitter.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph

13 February 2023 6:13 PM

Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs while Rossington smashed 57 from just 30 deliveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

N1 explosion near William Nicol caused by petrol container carrying 2000l diesel

Local

NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death

Local

[WATCH] Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service - live right here from 3pm

Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: memorial service of Kiernan Jarryd 'AKA' Forbes

17 February 2023 6:55 PM

Mamokgethi Phakeng has not been suspended as VC, confirms UCT

17 February 2023 6:38 PM

Cele: South Africa has a serious illegal firearm problem

17 February 2023 6:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA