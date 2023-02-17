Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why
Brown expresses in his article that "it’s not a popular view in South Africa, but there are far too many added costs to homeownership to make it truly financially worthwhile".
He adds that it is popular advice to buy a house, instead of renting and paying someone else’s investment off, and that buying property can provide security.
I’ve run the number and the numbers were simply not compelling and it’s because there are so many things we don’t think about in terms of owning a house.Simon Brown, Columnist at Financial Mail and Business day
In addition, Brown says on average in South Africa, people's circumstances change every seven years due to various factors which are often not considered when purchasing a home.
Our circumstances change, we get married, have kids, get divorced, retire, and so forth… I will stress that in many ways it’s an emotional decision.Simon Brown, Columnist - Financial Mail and Business day
Brown adds that it is important to make decisions while being fully informed.
Location of a property is key.
There was a time when Hillbrow (and surrounding areas) was the hippest part of Joburg, and buying a property there was an excellent idea but now you don’t want to own those anymore.Simon Brown, Columnist at Financial Mail and Business day
Brown adds a disclaimer that his research is based on averages.
