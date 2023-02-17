'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career
Former Bafana Bafana captain, Aaron Mokoena spent the majority of his club career overseas, playing for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth while also making 107 appearances for South Africa.
The 42-year-old, who played over 250 club matches in Europe, spoke to Robert Marawa on #MSW about his journey overseas.
Bayer Leverkusen bought me from Jomo Cosmos at around 16. Ajax came along to show interest and before I signed for Leverkusen I went to trial with Ajax. My heart was at Ajax after that but Leverkusen signed me.Aaron Mokoena, former Bafana Bafana captain.
I fought to move to Ajax and they came along with their lawyers and looked at the legalities of the contract with Leverkusen and because I was under age, I couldn’t sign the contract by myself. I needed to have a guardian or parent part of the signing process and the matter had to go to FIFA for resolution.Aaron Mokoena, former Bafana Bafana captain.
Mokoena who was known as "Mbazo" or "The Axe" during his playing days because of his tough tackling also holds the record for most national team appearances.
While Mokoena was adored overseas, he often had critics back home.
There was a time I was the best. There were media platforms that were acting as agents on the side. Some journalist would write negative things.Aaron Mokoena, former Bafana Bafana captain.
What helped me was that I would play a national team game and then leave the country to go back to my club so I didn’t pay too much attention to those headlines and articles.Aaron Mokoena, former Bafana Bafana captain.
Mokoena is currently part of the development structures at the South African Football Association and also works as a football pundit.
Watch the full interview in the video below.
