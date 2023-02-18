Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Latest Local
AKA's mom urges fans to rein in their feelings over the murder of her son Speaking at her son's memorial service on Friday, Lynn Forbes said feelings of anger and pain were normal human emotions, but that... 18 February 2023 7:27 AM
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered. 17 February 2023 4:41 PM
N1 explosion near William Nicol caused by petrol container carrying 2000l diesel The explosion on the N1 highway earlier on Friday was caused by petrol containers being transported on a trailer. 17 February 2023 3:15 PM
View all Local
About 40 medical graduates still awaits placement from Gauteng Dept of Health Bongani speaks to Basani Baloyi from the Gauteng Dept of Health to speak on the issues of doctors who still awaits placement. 17 February 2023 2:55 PM
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
View all Politics
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes. 17 February 2023 10:32 AM
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
View all Business
How a barber shop waiting area led to the birth of 1947 on Vilakazi Street If you are looking for incredible local cuisine in a fine dining space, 1947 on Vilakazi Street is the place to be. 17 February 2023 2:34 PM
What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision? It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind? 17 February 2023 2:19 PM
Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel can der Westhuizen about fun fitness events happening in your city. 17 February 2023 1:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
View all Sport
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance. 17 February 2023 2:20 PM
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita. 17 February 2023 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’ It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues. 17 February 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
AKA's mom urges fans to rein in their feelings over the murder of her son

18 February 2023 7:27 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
AKA WORLDWIDE

Speaking at her son's memorial service on Friday, Lynn Forbes said feelings of anger and pain were normal human emotions, but that they should be controlled.

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends of the late rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, said they will continue to celebrate his indelible mark on the music industry.

A public memorial service was held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday to celebrate the life of the multi-award-winning artist, also known to fans as Supamega.

AKA, alongside his close friend, Tebello Motsoane, was shot and killed outside a popular night spot in Durban a week ago.

The memorial service saw some of the biggest names in the music industry attend including JR, Da LES, Yanga Chief, and Anatii, among many others.

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, asked his fans, also referred to as the Megacy, to control how they manage their emotions about the rapper's gruesome murder.

"I do understand that just like me and my family, you must be feeling the same amount of anger and incredible pain. All these emotions I want you to feel them. They are normal human emotions, but I want you to be in control of how you manage them."

She said her son wanted his legacy to be carried on for his daughter and his supporters.

"Kiernan would have wanted us to carry on his legacy. He would have wanted us to be excellent and aspire to that. He would have wanted us to make sure that when his daughter Kairo is of the age of getting onto social media, that she be flooded with messages that celebrate her dad and his work."


This article first appeared on EWN : AKA's mom urges fans to rein in their feelings over the murder of her son




