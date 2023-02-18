AKA's mom urges fans to rein in their feelings over the murder of her son
JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends of the late rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, said they will continue to celebrate his indelible mark on the music industry.
A public memorial service was held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday to celebrate the life of the multi-award-winning artist, also known to fans as Supamega.
AKA, alongside his close friend, Tebello Motsoane, was shot and killed outside a popular night spot in Durban a week ago.
The memorial service saw some of the biggest names in the music industry attend including JR, Da LES, Yanga Chief, and Anatii, among many others.
AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, asked his fans, also referred to as the Megacy, to control how they manage their emotions about the rapper's gruesome murder.
"I do understand that just like me and my family, you must be feeling the same amount of anger and incredible pain. All these emotions I want you to feel them. They are normal human emotions, but I want you to be in control of how you manage them."
She said her son wanted his legacy to be carried on for his daughter and his supporters.
"Kiernan would have wanted us to carry on his legacy. He would have wanted us to be excellent and aspire to that. He would have wanted us to make sure that when his daughter Kairo is of the age of getting onto social media, that she be flooded with messages that celebrate her dad and his work."
This article first appeared on EWN : AKA's mom urges fans to rein in their feelings over the murder of her son
