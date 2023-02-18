Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye





Zain Johnson talks to Ali Sablay from the Gift of the Givers Foundation as teams return home following their search and rescue efforts after the earthquake in Türkiye.

The Gift of the Givers Foundation's search and rescue teams dispatched to Türkiye arrived back home on Saturday.

Along with their counterparts from the Saps K9 Unit, GotG team members were given a hero's sendoff at the airport in Istanbul, with a guard of honour cheering them on.

Eyewitness News filmed the hero's welcome they also received at Cape Town International Airport.

Zain Johnson talks to the organisation's Ali Sablay on Weekend Breakfast.

Screengrab from EWN video of rescue team members from Gift of the Givers and the Saps K9 Unit returning to SA after their 10-day Türkiye relief mission.

Search and rescue teams from Gift of the Givers and the Saps' K9 unit before departing Istanbul @GiftoftheGivers

The teams made international headlines when they found and helped rescue an 80-year-old woman trapped under the rubble for eight days after the devastating earthquake that struck southern Türkiye and northern Syria on 6 February.

We know we not only made South Africa proud, we made Africa proud as Gift of the Givers was the only Africa country represented amongst the 13 rescue teams from around the world when Donna, a canine member of the Saps teams, picked up a scent on a rubble site... Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers

Speaking to her handler... [we heard] she got so like emotional and wanted to start digging with her paws immediately. They had to pull her away and they had to use another canine to confirm if it was indeed a scent being picked up... and miraculously our teams pulled out an 80-year-old lady alive... Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers

Emotions ran high as the rescue teams prepared to board their flights for home in Istanbul, where they were welcomed with a guard of honour at the airport.

Turkish Ambassador Aysegul Kandas, embassy staff and Saps K9 Unit representatives were ready to receive the group arriving in Johannesburg.

In Cape Town, Premier Alan Winde and Turkish Consul General Sinan Yesildag were among the dignitaries expected to welcome the team.

Sablay says GoTG is engaging with the Turkish government about now providing any needed medical assistance.

In the meanwhile the organisation continues purchasing tents, heaters and clothing on site in Turkey for quake survivors.

He notes that they are active in Syria as well, where they run the war-torn country's largest hospital.

Our medical staff had to perform search and rescue duties there because that area was also badly affected... so they are on the ground there as well transporting people that have not received medical care to our hospital. Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers

The devastation [in the region] is huge... The death toll can easily rise to 80 000 because we're already close to 50 000 at the moment. Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers

If you are able to help Gift of the Givers with donations for earthquake survivors (it doesn't have to be huge!) visit their website.

