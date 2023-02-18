The effectiveness of waist trainers





Waist trainers are a popular product that promises to shrink your waist

They are similar to corsets that women wore hundreds of years ago to make their mid-section look smaller

More and more people are looking for quick fixes when it comes to changing their body image.

They are now turning to waist trainers to achieve their weight goals.

It’s all in an effort to get that “perfect” hourglass figure which is inspired by Kim Kardashian’s waist.

Kim Kardashian West. Picture: @KimKardashian/Twitter

Waist trainers are worn underneath the clothes and are made of thick fabric and hard metal boning.

It's not like your normal shapewear, because it's intended to be worn much more tightly to give a sleeker look.

While waist trainers are often presented as an instant solution to achieving a thin waste, there are disadvantages that come with wearing them.

The only way it's really working is by shifting tissue in different directions and that shift is only temporary. Derek Archer, Director at Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals

We can't decrease the number of fat cells through dieting etc, but we can decrease the size of the fat cells content. It's not going away by putting this restrictive clothing on. Derek Archer, Director at Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals

If you had to wear this on an ongoing basis, it will be hugely damaging because it's not only displacing fat, but displacing organs underneath. Derek Archer, Director at Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals

