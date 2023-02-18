The future of literacy in SA: 'No plan plus no budget equals no progress’

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Student plays song for childhood piano teacher, who get all emotional A video of a student playing a lovely song for his childhood piano teacher is going viral. 22 February 2023 11:03 AM
[WATCH] Child misunderstands father's request and grabs his buttocks! This dad says "grab me buns", meaning buns for the braai. It confuses the kid, and the video goes viral. 22 February 2023 9:44 AM
'County of contrasts' as Vaal dam floods and Cape Town dam levels drop below 50% Why are some parts of the country experiencing floods, while other parts are facing droughts? 22 February 2023 9:17 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE at 2pm] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech. 22 February 2023 7:31 AM
Electricity minister's job is done when power cuts end, says ANC's Mbalula ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the electricity minister’s job did not have to exist indefinitely. 22 February 2023 6:04 AM
Tshwane EFF opt not to field candidate for vacant mayoral position The position became vacant after an external legal opinion found that it was unlawful for former mayor Randall Williams to amend h... 22 February 2023 4:29 AM
View all Politics
Uber plans to be all-electric by 2030, but is this realistic in South Africa? With loadshedding, the cost of electric vehicles, and the lack of charging stations, just how will this work? 22 February 2023 10:50 AM
4-day work week trial yield great results for workers AND employers The global phenomenon of a 4-day workweek is taking shape as a recent study proves positive results for workers and organisations. 22 February 2023 9:51 AM
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS. 22 February 2023 8:59 AM
View all Business
Uber plans to be all-electric by 2030, but is this realistic in South Africa? With loadshedding, the cost of electric vehicles, and the lack of charging stations, just how will this work? 22 February 2023 10:50 AM
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS. 22 February 2023 8:59 AM
AI chatbot 'Woebot Health' listens and gives answers to mental health questions Artificial Intelligence has a number of potential uses, including addressing mental health issues. 22 February 2023 8:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the g... 21 February 2023 6:09 PM
Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3... 21 February 2023 5:58 PM
[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets Lifelong Newcastle United fan Alan Carling returned home to find his tickets had been eaten by his dog. 21 February 2023 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Elderly woman (85) killed by alligator after trying to save dog A Florida woman in her mid-80s was found dead after an alligator attacked her dog and then killed her. 22 February 2023 9:22 AM
Vladimir Putin ends nuclear weapons control treaty with United States President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US. 22 February 2023 9:10 AM
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address. 21 February 2023 1:10 PM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
View all Africa
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby. 21 February 2023 6:50 PM
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The future of literacy in SA: 'No plan plus no budget equals no progress’

18 February 2023 10:27 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
literacy

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Education economist at Stellenbosch University and the secretary of the National Reading Panel, Dr Nic Spaull, about the country's literacy challenges.
Image: © gasparij/123rf.com
Image: © gasparij/123rf.com

Former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, issued a dire warning to the government that they are making the same mistake with education as with Eskom.

Her comments were made during the launch of the annual Reading Panel report last week.

New research shows that only 18% of South Africa's grade 4 learners can read for meaning, taking the country back to 2011 reading levels.

The Reading Panel was established by Mlambo-Ngcuka last year to track whether the country will reach its literacy goals by 2030, as was set out by president Cyril Ramaphosa in his 2019 state of the nation address.

In 2008 there was a national reading strategy that was launched. There have been various initiatives to try and improve reading outcomes and some of those have been well thought out - the documents were quite comprehensive. The problem is that they weren't given the budget to implement them.

Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist and National Reading Panel secretary

Almost all of the 18% are concentrated in fee-charging schools, which is the wealthiest 10% of society. Unless we tackle it, we're not going to be tackling inequality.

Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist and National Reading Panel secretary

If you want to try and get to a different South Africa, where children's innate ability, passion, their energy and drive is what gets them where they go in life, you need to ensure that everyone has a basic foundation that they're building from, and reading is that basic foundation. At the moment we're not providing that to most children which condemns poor children to a particular life and life chances.

Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist and National Reading Panel secretary

We need to recognise what it is politicall will looks like. It is having a plan and a budget. If we don't have a plan and a budget, we're not going to make progress.

Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist and National Reading Panel secretary

Scroll up for the full interview.




18 February 2023 10:27 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
literacy

More from Local

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Student plays song for childhood piano teacher, who get all emotional

22 February 2023 11:03 AM

A video of a student playing a lovely song for his childhood piano teacher is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Child misunderstands father's request and grabs his buttocks!

22 February 2023 9:44 AM

This dad says "grab me buns", meaning buns for the braai. It confuses the kid, and the video goes viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

'County of contrasts' as Vaal dam floods and Cape Town dam levels drop below 50%

22 February 2023 9:17 AM

Why are some parts of the country experiencing floods, while other parts are facing droughts?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judge Tintswalo Makhubele at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal into allegations of gross misconduct against her on 21 February 2023. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

Judge Makhubele’s fall from grace is a tragedy, says Zackie Achmat

22 February 2023 8:52 AM

Judge Tintswalo Makhubele is currently facing a Judicial Conduct Tribunal into allegations of gross misconduct, which kicked off on Tuesday and is set to run until the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and his team ahead of his maiden Medium-term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 11 November 2021. Picture: GCIS.

Focus on infrastructure, Eskom to recover the economy - Black Business Council

22 February 2023 8:01 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver his National budget speech this afternoon at Cape Town City Hall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

[WATCH LIVE at 2pm] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech

22 February 2023 7:31 AM

Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

2023 Budget Speech: Eskom, fiscal deficit, govt debt... what to expect at 2pm

22 February 2023 7:22 AM

Eskom is South Africa's highest priority as power cuts continue to batter the limping economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Budget Speech: Will some state-owned enterprises be allowed to fail?

22 February 2023 6:41 AM

It's a case of which entities can continue to operate, and which ones need to close down, says Jones Gondo of Nedbank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Picture: SAPS.

Police appeal for information on shootings at nursery school in Bedfordview

22 February 2023 6:32 AM

A police spokesperson said that two cases of attempted murder were opened, after a businesswoman and her bodyguard were shot and wounded in Bedfordview on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Apartheid Museum in Kempton Park's electricity was disconnected by City Power on 21 February 2023 due to non-payment. Picture: Facebook

City Power disconnects Apartheid Museum for R1.8 million in unpaid bills

22 February 2023 6:28 AM

Businesses targeted by City Power's disconnection drive were given notices that were ignored, with the Apartheid Museum among many Joburg businesses defaulting on payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE at 2pm] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech

Local Business Politics Lifestyle

Treasury to play it safe on tax hikes, says economist

Business Local

AI chatbot 'Woebot Health' listens and gives answers to mental health questions

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Enoch Godongwana delivers his 2023 budget speech

22 February 2023 1:28 PM

Cosatu plans to shut down SA's public service for 7 days

22 February 2023 1:16 PM

Conservation NGO saves wildlife species from being managed as livestock

22 February 2023 12:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA