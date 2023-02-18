The future of literacy in SA: 'No plan plus no budget equals no progress’





Former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, issued a dire warning to the government that they are making the same mistake with education as with Eskom.

Her comments were made during the launch of the annual Reading Panel report last week.

New research shows that only 18% of South Africa's grade 4 learners can read for meaning, taking the country back to 2011 reading levels.

The Reading Panel was established by Mlambo-Ngcuka last year to track whether the country will reach its literacy goals by 2030, as was set out by president Cyril Ramaphosa in his 2019 state of the nation address.

In 2008 there was a national reading strategy that was launched. There have been various initiatives to try and improve reading outcomes and some of those have been well thought out - the documents were quite comprehensive. The problem is that they weren't given the budget to implement them. Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist and National Reading Panel secretary

Almost all of the 18% are concentrated in fee-charging schools, which is the wealthiest 10% of society. Unless we tackle it, we're not going to be tackling inequality. Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist and National Reading Panel secretary

If you want to try and get to a different South Africa, where children's innate ability, passion, their energy and drive is what gets them where they go in life, you need to ensure that everyone has a basic foundation that they're building from, and reading is that basic foundation. At the moment we're not providing that to most children which condemns poor children to a particular life and life chances. Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist and National Reading Panel secretary

We need to recognise what it is politicall will looks like. It is having a plan and a budget. If we don't have a plan and a budget, we're not going to make progress. Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist and National Reading Panel secretary

