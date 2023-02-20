Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate
The contestants of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved again that Gauteng does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wits at Eastgate Shopping Centre.
It was Friday's finalist, 35-year-old attorney, Nathan Mallinson from Parkview, who eventually won with a total of 18 answered in a nail-biting 90 seconds. Watch how it played out...
Nathan Mallinson with 702 presenters (from left) Ray White, Motheo Khoaripe and Mark Norton from Dis-Chem.
In a heart-pounding sudden death round, 12-year-old Monthati from Laerskool Simon Bekker won the Junior Brain of 702 and the Eastgate Shopping Center bragging rights.
Monthati stands with her fellow Dis-Chem Junior Brain of 702 contestants and 702 presenters (from top-left) Motheo Khoaripe and Bongani Bingwa.
If you fancy your chances in upcoming rounds, enter the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 by playing the online game—it's the only way you can take home a share of the R200 000 prize money.
